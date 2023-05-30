Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arrest made in death of dog dragged by car

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic End for Dog Dragged Along Port Dickson Road

On May 27th, a dog was tied to the back of a car and dragged along a road in Port Dickson, Malaysia. The incident was witnessed by a 44-year-old complainant, who reported it to the police. The dog was bleeding heavily and in critical condition when a poultry farmer, Rajes Donarow, intervened and stopped the car. The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic but unfortunately died from its injuries.

Arrest Made in Connection with Dog Dragging Incident

Police have since arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with the incident. The man, who owns a landscaping business and a durian plantation, claimed that he tied the dog to the car because it refused to get into his lorry earlier. The man has been taken to the Seremban Magistrate’s Court for a remand order.

Animal Activists Commend Poultry Farmer for His Actions

Poultry farmer Rajes Donarow, who intervened and stopped the car, has been commended by animal activists for his bravery. MDDB Canine Welfare Project director Irene Low stated that if more people were like him, animal abuse could be significantly reduced. Activist Joanne Low concurred, saying that not many people would have gone to the lengths Rajes did to help the unfortunate dog. She added that Rajes had done the right thing in trying to stop the dog from suffering further.

Call for Action Against Animal Abuse

Animal activists are urging the Veterinary Services Department and police to take action against the dog owner. They believe that more needs to be done to prevent animal abuse and that those who commit such crimes should face more severe consequences. Currently, animal abuse cases often create a lot of drama, and the core message is lost in the noise. Irene Low hopes that Rajes’ actions will encourage others to do the same and help put an end to animal abuse.

Conclusion

The tragic end to this story highlights the importance of preventing animal abuse. While it is heartening to see people like Rajes Donarow intervene and save the lives of animals, more needs to be done to prevent these incidents from happening in the first place. The arrest of the man responsible for dragging the dog along the road is a step in the right direction, but it is only the beginning. Animal activists are calling for tougher penalties for those who commit animal abuse and for more education to be provided to the public on how to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Animal cruelty Criminal charges for animal abuse Justice for the dog Community outrage Advocacy for animal welfare

News Source : WANI MUTHIAH

Source Link :Dog dragged behind car in PD dies, alleged culprit arrested/