Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arrest Made in Fatal Pushing Incident at German Castle

U.S. Tourist Killed and Another Hospitalized after Attack in Germany

A U.S. tourist visiting Germany was killed this week after she was attacked by an American man and pushed down a steep slope at Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, authorities in Germany said. Another woman who was also pushed into the ravine has been hospitalized.

The University of Illinois confirmed to Nexstar’s WCIA that the woman killed in the attack was 21-year-old Eva Liu, a recent graduate who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in May. The other victim, 22 year-old Kelsey Chang, had also graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

“Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms. Chang,” said Robin Kaler, a university spokesperson. “Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with Ms. Chang as she recovers and with both of their families as they grieve.”

The Attack

Liu and Chang were attacked Wednesday at Neuschwanstein Castle, located in Bavaria near Germany’s border with Austria. German police officials said that prior to the attack, the two had met a 30-year-old American man who lured them toward a lookout point with a view of the castle, the Associated Press reported.

The man physically attacked Liu at some point, police spokesperson Holger Stabik said. Chang then rushed to her aid, but was “choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope,” Stabik said.

The assailant then tried to sexually assault Liu before pushing her down the slope as well. The two fell nearly 165 feet before coming to a stop close to each other, according to authorities.

Response and Investigation

Mountain rescuers reached both women and rushed them to different hospitals. Liu died overnight while Chang is said to be responsive.

The suspect was reported to have left the scene after the attack but was arrested and is in custody. He is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense. German authorities have not released his name.

Authorities in Germany are now asking for other tourists to come forward with photos or video that might show the assailant and the victims on Wednesday. Police have also set up a website to collect submissions, and had received about a dozen as of Friday, according to German news outlet DPA.

Conclusion

This senseless attack has shocked and saddened many, including the University of Illinois community where both victims had recently graduated. As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information or evidence to come forward.

