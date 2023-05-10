Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arrests made in NYC protest over deadly chokehold

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Multiple Arrests Made in NYC During Protests Over Deadly Chokehold

Another day of protests in New York City led to multiple arrests as demonstrators called for justice in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. Chaos erupted outside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station where Neely was killed by another passenger, Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran, a week ago. Arrests were made at a 7 p.m. vigil inside the station, according to the New York Post.

The death of Jordan Neely has sparked widespread protests across the city, with protestors calling for Penny to be charged. Others, fed up with rampant crime on the subway, have voiced support for the Marine veteran. Neely, 30, a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator, had a lengthy criminal record, which included dozens of arrests.

In 2019, Neely attacked Filemon Castillo Baltazar, 68, on the platform of the W. 4th St. Station in Greenwich Village, according to the New York Daily News. Neely was arrested again in 2021 for a subway assault on a 67-year-old woman, whom he allegedly hit in the face as she exited an East Village subway station, according to court papers. The woman suffered a broken nose and orbital bone. Neely pleaded guilty and received an alternative-to-incarceration program that let him dodge jail.

According to a freelance journalist who recorded the incident, the deadly confrontation between Neely and Penny unfolded after Neely entered the train acting erratically and threatening passengers. Penny was captured on video dragging Neely to the ground and placing him in a headlock, leading to Neely losing consciousness and dying. Neely’s death has been ruled a homicide caused by compression on the neck. Penny has not been charged.

Lawyers for Penny said Neely “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness.” However, this has not stopped protestors from demanding that Penny be held accountable for Neely’s death.

The city has seen several protests since Neely’s death last week on an “F” train. Video footage of the encounter between him and Penny has been widely circulated on social media, fueling the protests. Protestors have taken to the streets and disrupted subway service, leading to multiple arrests.

The NYPD made several arrests Saturday night and is looking for six others related to protests inside the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street subway station. Protestors were seen on camera jumping on the tracks, which disrupted train service at the busy subway station.

The situation has put the city’s leaders in a difficult position, with Mayor Bill de Blasio facing criticism from both sides. Some protestors have accused the mayor of not doing enough to address the issue of police brutality, while others have accused him of being too soft on crime.

At the same time, the NYPD is under pressure to maintain order while respecting the rights of protestors. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has said that the department is committed to protecting the right to protest, but that “there is a line that cannot be crossed.”

The death of Jordan Neely is a tragic reminder of the ongoing problem of police brutality and the need for meaningful reform. It is also a reminder that mental health issues are a serious problem that must be addressed. While it is easy to assign blame, the fact is that there are no easy answers to these complex issues. The best we can do is to continue to work towards a more just and equitable society, one where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect.

