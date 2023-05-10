Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arta infant’s cause of death: pulmonary edema

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Infant Dies After Being Forgotten in Car: Cause of Death Revealed

On Wednesday, the forensic report was released, revealing that the cause of death for the 5.5-month-old infant was the accumulation of fluid in the lungs, known as pulmonary edema. The autopsy was conducted at the University Hospital of Ioannina and reported that the child suffered from suffocation, sweating, wheezing in the lungs, shortness of breath, cough, difficulty breathing, hypoxia, resulting in pulmonary edema that led to cardiac arrest due to hypoxemia, tachycardia, and cyanosis.

The Father Will be Prosecuted for Involuntary Manslaughter

The baby’s father, aged 37, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor of Arta announced on Tuesday that the father will be prosecuted for his tragic mistake. The man was supposed to leave the child at the nursery station but forgot it in the back seat of the car.

The Tragic Mistake Was Discovered by the Mother

The tragic mistake was discovered by the infant’s mother, aged 27, when she went to the nursery station to pick up the child. The parents rushed the unresponsive child to the hospital where its death was confirmed. Both parents were hospitalized under heavy sedation on Tuesday, with the father being guarded as well.

Preventing Infant Deaths in Hot Cars

Tragically, this is not an isolated incident. According to KidsAndCars.org, an average of 38 children die each year in the United States from heat-related deaths after being left in a hot car. It is important for parents and caregivers to take steps to prevent these tragedies from happening.

Some tips for preventing infant deaths in hot cars include:

Place a stuffed animal or other item in the passenger seat as a reminder that your child is in the back seat.

Keep your car locked when not in use to prevent children from getting inside.

Set a reminder on your phone or use a specialized app to remind you to check the back seat before leaving your car.

Teach your child to honk the horn or open the windows if they are stuck in the car.

Conclusion

The tragic death of the 5.5-month-old infant is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of leaving children in hot cars. It is important for parents and caregivers to take steps to prevent these tragedies from happening, including setting reminders, keeping cars locked, and teaching children to honk the horn or open the windows if they are stuck in the car. Our hearts go out to the family of the infant, and we hope that steps can be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

News Source : Newsroom

Source Link :Forensic report for Arta infant lists pulmonary edema as cause of death/