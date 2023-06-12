Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arthur Mpofu’s Death: What We Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Arthur Mpofu, New England Mixed Martial Artist, Passes Away at 27

After the death of martial artist Arthur Mpofu, a lot of fans and readers are searching for the cause of his death and his obituary.

Arthur Mpofu, a New England mixed martial artist, passed away this morning at the age of 27. Mpofu was an amateur bantamweight competitor with a 7-5 record and is now ranked 6th in the region in that division.

His Fighting Career

Mpofu fought seven times for Cage Titans, earning a 5-2 record and holding the amateur bantamweight title while taking part in a number of highly entertaining contests against fighters like Tyler Smythe, Marcel Romero, Andrew Valdina, Jeff Joy, and Kam Arnold, to name a few.

Confirmation of His Death

Iridium Sports Agency, who served as his management team, has confirmed this sad news this morning in a statement. “We’re deeply saddened to acknowledge the passing of #TeamIridium athlete Arthur Mpofu. Arthur was a fast-rising prospect in the fight game and a very kind, intelligent & caring man outside of the cage. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & team at this painful time.”

Cause of Death

Although the management of Mpofu has confirmed his death, the exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

Obituary and Tributes

The news of the death of Mpofu has saddened a lot of people who have taken to their social media to pay tribute to him. Cassie Wilcox Arthur Mpofu posted, “Rest easy Arthur Mpofu. Such a kind soul gone too soon, may you find peace in eternal rest. Thoughts & prayers to your family.” Shawni Enright Arthur Mpofu posted, “My heart is so broken over this. Always loved you Arthur you were such a kind-hearted kid no matter what you went through.”

Arthur Mpofu will be remembered as a talented fighter and a kind-hearted individual who left an indelible mark on those he touched during his life.

