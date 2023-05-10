Dead – Death – Obituary News : Artist and Toy Designer Frank Kozik Dies at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Frank Kozik: Iconic Graphic Artist and Creative Force of Nature

The world of art and music has lost a giant with the passing of Frank Kozik at the age of 61. The iconic graphic artist and designer, who created album covers for legendary bands such as The Offspring and Queens of the Stone Age, died unexpectedly on May 6, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artists and musicians.

Born on January 9, 1962, in Madrid, Spain, Kozik spent his formative years growing up under the rule of Spain’s fascist dictator Franco. As a teenager, he moved to the United States, where he lived first in Sacramento with his father before joining the Air Force and being stationed in Austin. It was during this time that Kozik began honing his artistic skills, creating black and white flyers for friends’ bands that he would paste to telephone poles around the city.

Soon, Kozik’s talent and unique style caught the attention of musicians and concert promoters, and he began creating concert posters for some of the biggest names in music, including Pearl Jam, The White Stripes, The Beastie Boys, Green Day, Neil Young, and Nirvana. Kozik’s work was instantly recognizable for its bold, graphic quality and often irreverent sense of humor.

In the early 1990s, Kozik founded his own record label, Man’s Ruin Records, which released over 200 singles and albums by a wide range of artists, including the Sex Pistols and Queens of the Stone Age (whose debut single was released through Man’s Ruin Records). Kozik also designed most of the label’s artwork, further cementing his reputation as a master of graphic design.

As the music industry began to change, Kozik shifted his focus to other media, including toys and collectibles. He became the chief creative officer of collectibles company Kidrobot, where he designed over 500 limited edition figures, including his iconic Labbit characters (vinyl smoking rabbits) that he collaborated with licensees such as D.C. and Marvel to create superhero-inspired versions.

Kozik’s work as a graphic artist and designer inspired a generation of artists and designers, and he collaborated with brands such as Nike and Swatch on a range of projects. His influence can be seen in everything from street art to high-end fashion, and his legacy will continue to inspire and inform the world of design for years to come.

Tributes to Kozik poured in from the music and art communities following his untimely death. Drummer Martin Atkins, who has worked with Nine Inch Nails and Killing Joke, tweeted: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Frank Kozik. One of his first posters was #pigface in 1991 which he graciously allowed us to reproduce a couple of years ago. rip brother.” Record label Rocket Recordings also paid tribute, writing: “Saddened to hear the news about the very untimely death of Frank Kozik. He was a huge influence on the early days of Rocket, so much so he designed our first logo. A huge and sad loss for DIY art and culture. Rest In Power Frank.”

Kozik’s wife Sharon confirmed his passing and asked for privacy during this difficult time. In a statement, she said: “Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in. He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express.”

In the wake of his passing, fans and colleagues alike are left to mourn the loss of a true original and a creative genius whose influence will continue to be felt for years to come. Rest in power, Frank Kozik.

News Source : K.J. Yossman

Source Link :Frank Kozik Dead: Artist and Kidrobot Toy Designer Was 61/