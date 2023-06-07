Dead – Death – Obituary News : Artist and writer Francoise Gilot passes away at 101

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Love of Francoise Gilot

Introduction

Francoise Gilot was a French artist and writer who was known for her long relationship with the famous artist Pablo Picasso. She was born on November 26, 1921, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, and grew up in a privileged family. Francoise was a talented artist from a young age and went on to study at the Sorbonne in Paris. She became a successful painter and writer, penning a best-selling memoir about her life with Picasso.

Early Life and Career

Francoise Gilot was born to a wealthy family in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. She was the youngest of three children and grew up in a comfortable home. Her father was a businessman, and her mother was a musician. Francoise showed an early talent for art and began studying at the Sorbonne in Paris.

In 1943, Francoise met the famous artist Pablo Picasso, who was 40 years old at the time. Despite their 20-year age gap, the two began a relationship that lasted nearly a decade. During this time, Francoise became a successful painter in her own right, exhibiting her work in galleries around the world. She also began writing, publishing several books about art and her experiences with Picasso.

Life with Picasso

Francoise Gilot’s relationship with Pablo Picasso was tumultuous, to say the least. The two had a passionate love affair, but their relationship was often fraught with tension and conflict. Francoise was a strong-willed and independent woman, which often clashed with Picasso’s domineering personality. Despite this, the two remained together for nearly a decade, during which time they had two children together.

Francoise was also a source of inspiration for Picasso’s art. Many of his paintings from this period feature her likeness, including “Femme au chapeau” and “Femme assise dans un fauteuil”. However, Francoise was more than just a muse to Picasso. She was also a talented artist in her own right, and the two often worked together in their shared studio.

The Memoir

In 1964, Francoise Gilot published her memoir, “Life with Picasso”. The book was an instant bestseller and cemented Francoise’s place in art history. In the memoir, Francoise recounts her experiences with Picasso, including their passionate love affair, their artistic collaborations, and their eventual breakup. She also sheds light on the often difficult and abusive nature of their relationship.

“Life with Picasso” was praised for its honesty and insight into the life of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. It also helped to raise Francoise’s profile as an artist and writer in her own right.

Later Life and Legacy

After her relationship with Picasso ended, Francoise continued to paint and write. She married the American artist Jonas Salk, with whom she had two more children. Francoise continued to exhibit her work in galleries around the world and published several more books about art and her life experiences.

Today, Francoise Gilot is remembered as a talented artist and writer whose life was intertwined with one of the most famous artists of all time. Her memoir “Life with Picasso” remains a classic of art history literature, offering a unique perspective on the life and work of Pablo Picasso. Francoise’s own artistic legacy is also significant, as she was a gifted painter and writer in her own right. Her work continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world.

Conclusion

Francoise Gilot’s life was one of talent, passion, and creativity. Her relationship with Pablo Picasso was both tumultuous and inspiring, and her memoir “Life with Picasso” remains a classic of art history literature. Francoise’s own artistic legacy is also significant, as she was a gifted painter and writer in her own right. Her work continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world.

Francoise Gilot biography Francoise Gilot paintings Francoise Gilot relationships Francoise Gilot art style Francoise Gilot legacy

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Francoise Gilot: Artist, writer and Picasso's former lover, dies at 101/