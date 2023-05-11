Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Artist Bio: Age, Net Worth, & Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Majid Al Falasi: Wiki, Bio, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, Artist, Family, Parents, Wife, Voice Artist, Characters, Nationality, Ethnicity, Passed Away

Majid Al Falasi was a talented Emirati artist who contributed greatly to Emirati culture and society. He was best known for his role as the voice actor for the character “Um Saeed” in the hit Emirati animated television series titled Freej. Al Falasi was known for his kindness, humility, simplicity, ethics, and artistic contribution that was present in every Emirati household. He passed away in Dubai on 8 May 2022 at just 33 years old.

Early Life and Family

Majid Al Falasi was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 1990. He belonged to a family with a rich history of boat building in the UAE. His father, Majid Obaid Al-Falasi, was a popular dhow builder who had a dream in the 1970s to build the world’s largest dhow. Unfortunately, there is no information available about his mother or siblings.

Career as a Voice Artist

Al Falasi began his career in 2006 with Freej, which quickly became one of the most beloved animations in the region. He gained recognition for his voiceover work as Um Saeed, which received much popularity in the UAE and was even dubbed into Japanese. Al Falasi’s work in Freej earned him a huge fan following in the region, and he became a beloved figure in Emirati culture.

Philanthropy and Humanitarian Work

Apart from his artistic contributions, Al Falasi was also known for his philanthropy and humanitarian work. He dedicated a significant amount of his time and resources to supporting humanitarian causes and community service for over 10 years. He was an advocate for community service and inspired many with his work and kindness.

Personal Life and Death

Al Falasi was a private person who valued his privacy. There is no information available about his personal life, including his marital status, wife, girlfriend, or children.

On 8 May 2023, Al Falasi passed away in Dubai at just 33 years old. The cause of his death has not been specified, and fans and admirers across the region expressed their sadness at his loss. Al Falasi left behind a legacy in the arts and society, and he will always be remembered for his contributions to Emirati culture.

Net Worth

Unfortunately, no information is available about Al Falasi’s net worth at the time of his death.

Final Thoughts

Majid Al Falasi was a talented Emirati artist who contributed greatly to Emirati culture and society. He was known for his kindness, humility, simplicity, ethics, and artistic contribution that was present in every Emirati household. He will always be remembered for his contributions to Emirati culture, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : Wiki Biography

Source Link :Wiki, Bio, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, Artist/