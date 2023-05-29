Dead – Death – Obituary News : Artist Ilya Kabakov passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Russian-American artist Ilya Kabakov passes away at 89

The art world mourns the loss of Ilya Kabakov, a Russian-American artist who passed away at the age of 89. Kabakov spent his life imagining utopia and his legacy will live on through his remarkable artwork.

Life and career

Ilya Kabakov was born in 1933 in Dnipropetrovsk, which was then part of the Soviet Union, but is now known as Dnipro in Ukraine. He began his career as a painter and drawer in Moscow during the 1950s and continued his work until the 1980s.

It was during this time that Kabakov’s installations gained international recognition. His works focused on daily life in Russia and mocked the Soviet way of life, which was both daring and controversial. Kabakov’s artistry was unique and groundbreaking, and it made him a celebrated figure in the art world.

Kabakov’s legacy

Kabakov’s work, which spanned over 70 years, was essential to the art world. His installations, paintings, and drawings were remarkable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

The Pompidou Centre in Paris, where Kabakov exhibited his vast work “This Is Where We Live” in 1995, said he had been “essential for more than 70 years” and that it would hold an exhibition on him next year.

Passing away

Ilya Kabakov passed away surrounded by his loved ones, just shy of his 90th year. The exact location of his death has not been disclosed by the Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation, which announced his passing on Facebook.

The family will hold a private funeral service followed by a public memorial service in several weeks. In lieu of flowers, the Kabakov Foundation has asked that well-wishers donate to the “Ship of Tolerance”, a collective artwork started by Kabakov that aims to promote peace and understanding between nations.

Conclusion

The art world has lost a visionary artist, and his passing is a great loss to the industry. However, Ilya Kabakov’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence artists for generations to come. Rest in peace, Ilya Kabakov.

Ilya Kabakov artwork Kabakov installations Russian-American art Soviet art history Contemporary art movements

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Russian-American artist Ilya Kabakov dies at 89/