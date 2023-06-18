Dead – Death – Obituary News : Artist in Aurangabad dies in road accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bhojpuri Artist Madan Giri Dies in a Road Accident in Aurangabad, Bihar

A Bhojpuri artist, Madan Giri, died on Sunday morning in a road accident in Aurangabad district. He was hit by a speeding truck, and the impact of the collision caused his death on the spot. His cousin brother, Gopal Giri, was also injured in the accident. The incident occurred near a hospital in the Nagar Thana area.

Madan Giri’s Background

Madan Giri was a resident of Bargaicha Bairawan village in the Baghaicha Thana area of Rohtas district. He was 42 years old at the time of his death. He was a well-known Bhojpuri artist, and his songs were popular among the audiences in Bihar and other parts of the country.

The Incident

Madan Giri and his cousin brother, Gopal Giri, were on their way to Aurangabad to attend a function. They were travelling on a motorbike when a truck hit them from behind. The impact of the collision was severe, and Madan Giri died on the spot. Gopal Giri was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Reaction to the Incident

The news of Madan Giri’s death spread quickly, and his fans and colleagues in the Bhojpuri industry expressed their shock and grief. Many of them took to social media to express their condolences and pay tributes to the artist. Several politicians and public figures also expressed their condolences and called for better road safety measures to prevent such accidents.

Conclusion

The death of Madan Giri in a road accident is a tragic loss for the Bhojpuri industry and his fans. It is a reminder of the need for better road safety measures, especially in rural areas, where the roads are often in poor condition, and drivers tend to disregard traffic rules. It is a call to action for the authorities to take steps to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of the people on the roads.

News Source : Prabhat Khabar Digital Desk

Source Link :bihar news aurangabad artist dies victim of road accident while crossing road sxz/