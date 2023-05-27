Dead – Death – Obituary News : Artist Murdered in Hit-and-Run

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Therukoothu artist murders over property dispute

Therukoothu, the traditional art form of Tamil Nadu, has lost one of its prominent artists to a brutal murder. Muthuvel, a 48-year-old Therukoothu artist from Thiruvannamalai, was killed in his sleep by a group of 8 men on August 18th over a property dispute.

The art of Therukoothu

Therukoothu is a form of street theatre that has been performed in Tamil Nadu for over a thousand years. The performers, called ‘Koothu’ artists, use music, dance, and drama to tell stories from Hindu mythology and social issues. The performances usually take place in open spaces like temple courtyards and village squares.

Therukoothu artists are known for their vibrant costumes, elaborate makeup, and energetic performances. They are also considered to be the guardians of Tamil culture and traditions.

The murder of Muthuvel

Muthuvel was a well-known Therukoothu artist who had been performing for over 25 years. He had won several awards for his performances and was highly respected in the community.

According to reports, Muthuvel had been involved in a property dispute with his brother-in-law for several years. The dispute had turned violent earlier this year, and Muthuvel had filed a complaint with the police. However, no action was taken, and the matter remained unresolved.

On the night of August 18th, Muthuvel was sleeping in his house with his wife and children when a group of 8 men broke in. They attacked Muthuvel with sharp weapons and killed him on the spot. His wife and children were injured in the attack and were rushed to the hospital.

The aftermath

The news of Muthuvel’s murder has sent shockwaves through the Therukoothu community and the state of Tamil Nadu. Artists and activists have condemned the brutal act and demanded justice for Muthuvel’s family.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for Muthuvel’s family and has ordered a special team to investigate the case. The police have arrested two suspects and are searching for the others.

The need for justice

The murder of Muthuvel is a grim reminder of the violence and injustice that still exists in our society. It is a tragedy that a talented artist who dedicated his life to preserving Tamil culture had to lose his life over a property dispute.

Therukoothu artists are an integral part of Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage, and it is the responsibility of the government and the society to ensure their safety and well-being. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice, and steps must be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The legacy of Muthuvel

Muthuvel may be gone, but his legacy will live on through his art and his contributions to the Therukoothu community. He will be remembered as a talented artist, a devoted family man, and a courageous voice for justice.

As we mourn the loss of Muthuvel, let us also celebrate his life and his contributions to Tamil culture. Let us honor his memory by supporting the Therukoothu community and working towards a more just and peaceful society.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :ெதருக்கூத்து கலைஞர் தூக்குப்போட்டு தற்கொலை/