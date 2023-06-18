Dead – Death – Obituary News : Artist Yuvraj Behre dies in accident.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Rangoli artist Yuvraj Behere passes away in a car accident, leaving his wife critically injured

On Sunday morning, a fatal accident occurred on the Amravati-Nagpur highway near Gadchiroli, claiming the life of Yuvraj Behere, a well-known Rangoli artist. Behere was on his way to Nagpur for medical treatment when his car collided with a stationary bike and hit a pole. His wife, who was traveling with him, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in Nagpur.

Behere, along with his wife and children, had visited Mahabaleshwar before heading home. They were on their way back to Nagpur when the accident occurred. The incident has left the entire city of Gadchiroli in mourning, as Behere was a well-known artist who had been working in the field of painting for over 20 years. His work stood out for its intricate designs and attention to detail, and he was particularly skilled at creating Rangoli art.

Rangoli is an ancient Indian tradition that involves creating intricate designs on the floor using colored powders, rice, or flower petals. It is a popular form of decoration during festivals and special occasions and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Behere was a master of this art form and had created some of the most beautiful and intricate designs in the region.

The news of his untimely death has shocked the art community and his fans. People have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the artist. Many have praised his work and his contribution to the field of art. Behere’s death is a great loss to the art community, and his legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of artists.

While the accident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of driving, it is also a reminder of the importance of cherishing loved ones and the value of their contributions to society. Behere will be remembered not only for his art but also for the joy and inspiration he brought to people’s lives.

In the wake of his death, his family and friends have set up a fund to support his wife’s medical expenses. The community has come together to offer their support and help in any way they can.

The accident is a tragedy, and we hope that Behere’s family finds the strength to overcome this difficult time. His work will continue to inspire and bring joy to people’s lives, and his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Yuvraj Behere.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :Painter Yuvraj Behre passed away in an accident; चित्रकार युवराज बेहरे यांचे अपघातात निधन/