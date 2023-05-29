Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arts Center CEO and Advocate Divelbiss Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Maggie Divelbiss: A Force to Be Reckoned With in Pueblo’s Arts and Entertainment Scene

Margaret “Maggie” McGowan Divelbiss, a prominent figure in Pueblo’s arts and entertainment scene, passed away on May 16 at the age of 92. Divelbiss, who moved to Pueblo when she was five years old, had a long and illustrious career, which included serving as the CEO of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center and the executive director of the Broadway Theatre League.

Divelbiss was known for her unwavering dedication to Pueblo and her ability to bring people together. She was a “force to be reckoned with” during her career and raised millions of dollars for her projects in Pueblo. According to her family, she was an “expert” at raising money and was instrumental in securing gifts and additions that further enhanced the quality of the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center.

Divelbiss started her nearly four-decade tenure at the center in 1973 in a directorial position before being promoted to CEO. She was a “point of community pride” when the economy went sour for a period in 1989, according to a Chieftain article at that time. Divelbiss believed that there was “something humanizing about the arts” and was a staunch advocate for the center’s mission.

Divelbiss was also the executive director of the Broadway Theatre League and frequently tapped into her New York ties to enhance live theater in Pueblo. She was not artistic herself, but she could appreciate other people’s art, according to her family. She loved all art forms, including paintings, theater, and dancing.

To improve the center and the theater, Divelbiss cultivated and sought out relationships with other community members and leaders. She was a fixture at community events and became a “political force” in the area, according to her family. Divelbiss worked on campaigns for Colorado congressional and senatorial candidates and stressed the importance of voting to her children.

Throughout her career, Divelbiss earned several accolades. She was a recipient of the Mel Harmon Community Service Award and was named Pueblo Citizen of the Year in 1989. In 2008, Divelbiss received a Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Award, which honors “individuals making significant and unique contributions in the fields of arts and humanities,” among other areas, according to the foundation.

Divelbiss also earned the Shrine of the Sun Award by the El Pomar Foundation for her “profound and lasting impact on the community.” She was a member of the International Women’s Foundation and was the first woman to serve on the board of directors for U.S. Bank, according to her obituary.

Divelbiss’ family described her as a “true Irish gem” and a remarkable and committed person. She saw the value of bringing something really special to the community and enhancing the culture in Pueblo. Divelbiss was an avid traveler and visited art museums during her trips with her children. She returned to New York many times and caught shows on Broadway, which was something she wanted to replicate in Pueblo.

Education was important to Divelbiss, who taught at Seton High School and attended nearly all of her children’s and grandchildren’s college and high school graduations. Divelbiss was a true inspiration and a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. Her legacy will continue to inspire and impact the Pueblo community for generations to come.

