Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arvis Weaks Passes Away – Death Cause & Prayers

Arvis Weaks Obituary, Death

On May 16, 2023, at the age of 87, Arvis Evon Weaks, who resided in Liberty Centre, Ohio, passed away in a calm and quiet manner. On January 7, 1936, she was born in Liberty Township to her late parents, Dewey J. and Eva M. (Richards) Spiess. Her parents have since passed away. Arvis received his diploma from Liberty Centre High School in the year 1953. She tied the knot with Maurice Lee Weaks on May 1st, 1955. Arvis’s favourite things to do included painting, baking, cooking, and gardening.

Career and Ministry

She spent a number of years working as a cook for the Wooden Nickel Restaurant. Over the course of 23 years, Arvis served as the Food Service Supervisor for the Liberty Centre Schools. She participated in a wide variety of ministries, such as the one at her local church, Gleaners, Open Door, and church missions. Arvis also contributed to the church services by playing the piano and organ. She attended the Shiloh Christian Union Church in Delta, Ohio, which was one of its congregations.

Survivors

Arvis is survived by her children Nathan (Lori) Weaks of Swanton, Margaret (Tom) Blakney of Hungry Horse, MT; Carmen (Greg) Ray of Napoleon; Mary (Mike) Granger of Davison, MI; Roger (Mary) Weaks of Waverly, OH; and John (Kati) Weaks of Napoleon. All of Arvis’s grandchildren also survive her, including John (Kati) Weaks of Napoleon. She had 14 grandchildren: Steve Lindberg (who passed away).

Ron Lindberg and his wife Laura, Joshua Blakney, Beth Taylor, Ryan Granger, David (Tati) Weaks, Lindsay (Josh) Brink, Stephanie Granger, Emily (Ron) Knauff, Jessica (Cyrus) Porter, Evan Weaks, Ariel Weaks and her husband Shaun Gornall, Waverly (Sebastian) Rue, and Cameron Weaks. Arvis also had the good fortune of having 14 great grandchildren. Her other sisters, Lila Trask (Nampa, ID), Treva Stevens (Liberty Centre), and Ula Kessler (Liberty Centre), in addition to her brother Arlo Spiess (Prescott, AZ), are among the members of Arvis’s family who have survived.

