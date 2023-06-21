Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ashley Fallis: The Cause of Her Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NBC’s ‘Dateline: After the Party’ Chronicles the Mysterious Death of Ashley Fallis

Ashley Fallis, a 28-year-old mother of three, died on New Year’s Eve in 2011 in her Evans, Colorado, home. The circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery to this day. While Ashley’s family believes that she was murdered by her husband, Tom Fallis, he claims that she took her own life. In the NBC Dateline episode ‘After the Party’, family members and investigators provide their perspective on the case, shedding light on what might have happened.

Ashley Ann Michelle Raguindin Fallis was born on October 8, 1983, to Jenna Fox. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Ashley had two daughters, Madelynn and Jolie. However, her first marriage ended in divorce, and Ashley moved back home with her two daughters. She worked hard as a respiratory therapist to provide for her kids.

In April 2007, Ashley met Tom Fallis, and they quickly got married after just a few months. Tom adopted Ashley’s two daughters, and they had a son together. However, Ashley’s family felt that the relationship was moving too fast, and they had concerns about Tom’s behavior and aggression.

Over the years, Ashley and Tom’s relationship became strained, particularly after their son Blake was diagnosed with hydrocephalus. Blake’s medical treatments put a lot of stress on the couple, and they were considering divorce. However, Tom claimed that they were working on their marriage and attending counseling.

On December 31, 2011, the Fallis family hosted a New Year’s Eve party. Ashley believed that she was pregnant, but she began to bleed and thought she had miscarried that night. Despite this, they continued with the party, and Tom became angry after Ashley’s uncle reportedly offered her marijuana. Ashley’s parents were the last to leave the party, and they said goodbye to their daughter around 12:40 am. That was the last time anyone saw Ashley alive.

Approximately ten minutes after Ashley’s parents left, Tom called 911, claiming that his wife had shot herself. First responders found Ashley with a severe head wound, and she was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later. Despite some circumstantial evidence against Tom, the Evans Police Department ruled Ashley’s death a suicide and closed the case.

However, the case was reopened in 2014 when a neighbor claimed to hear Tom confessing to shooting his wife. In November 2014, Tom was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. His trial began in March 2016, but a jury found him not guilty. Ashley’s mother subsequently sued several law enforcement agencies handling the investigation.

The NBC Dateline episode ‘After the Party’ provides a detailed account of Ashley’s life and the events leading up to her death. It includes interviews with Ashley’s family members and investigators, who provide their perspective on the case. While the mystery of Ashley’s death remains unsolved, the episode sheds light on the complexity of the investigation and the difficulties faced by Ashley’s family in seeking justice.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did Ashley Fallis Die?/