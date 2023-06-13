Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam passes away at 63

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Christy Dignam: Aslan Frontman Dies after Long Illness

The Irish music industry was left in shock as the news of Christy Dignam’s passing was announced. The Aslan frontman passed away following a long illness, which saw him enter palliative care in January. The 63-year-old singer spent his final months at home, where he was cared for by his family.

The Early Years and the Rise of Aslan

Christy Dignam grew up in Finglas, Dublin, and began playing music in the late 1970s. He went on to form the band that would become Aslan. Their debut single, “This Is,” became a radio hit, and the band was soon signed to EMI. Their debut album, “Feel No Shame,” reached number one in the Irish charts, and Dignam’s soaring vocals received critical acclaim. The band began to attract international attention, but behind the scenes, difficulties were beginning to emerge. Dignam was using heroin and left the band before the release of their second album.

In later years, Dignam revealed that he had felt a “darkness” inside him, which he tried to counter with drugs. He subsequently linked those feelings to the abuse he had suffered as a child.

The Road to Recovery and Aslan’s Success

Despite leaving Aslan, Dignam continued in the music business, performing with guitarist Conor Goff as part of the duo, Dignam and Goff. However, he played a “one-off” gig with Aslan in Finglas in 1993, and the band decided to reform. They went on to write their biggest hit, “Crazy World.”

In interviews, Dignam was always brutally honest about his addiction and the various treatments he undertook to tackle it, which included a spell at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand. Although he relapsed after returning from Thailand, he said the visit marked a turning point for him, and he eventually achieved and maintained sobriety.

Meanwhile, Aslan maintained a large fanbase, and their live performances were passionate affairs, showcasing Dignam’s unique vocals and performance style and encouraging memorable audience participation.

Illness and the Irish Music Community’s Support

In 2013, following a period of ill health, Christy Dignam was diagnosed with amyloidosis. Treatment was grueling, and a concert was organized at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin to support him and raise money for his ongoing care. The guest list on the night demonstrated the esteem in which he was held in Irish music circles, with performers including Danny O’Reilly and Mary Black, Mark Feehily, and U2, who sent their own recording of “This Is.”

Fans were thrilled some months later when Aslan announced Christy was well enough to play live again, and the singer continued his musical career over the next decade while living with cancer. He performed with Aslan as well as other Irish musicians, and he also sang with his daughter Kiera.

The Final Months and Legacy

Aslan was due to play the 3 Arena in September 2022 to mark 40 years in the business, but sadly, Christy’s health took a turn for the worse, and in January, the band announced all further gigs were off while Christy’s family revealed he was receiving palliative care.

Christy Dignam will be remembered for his honesty in dealing with addiction and his courage in tackling his ill health, his sense of humor, his voice, and his unique connection with his audience. He leaves behind his wife, Kathryn, daughter, Kiera, and grandchildren.

News Source : Sinéad Crowley

Source Link :Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies at age of 63/