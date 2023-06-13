Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aslan’s Christy Dignam Passes Away at Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ASLAN Star Christy Dignam Passes Away After 10-Year Battle with Cancer

The Irish music industry and fans all over the world are mourning the loss of Aslan frontman, Christy Dignam, who passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2023 at the age of 63. Christy had been battling amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder since 2013. His health took a turn for the worse last year after an adverse reaction to a new treatment for his condition. Earlier this year, the band revealed that Christy was receiving palliative care at home.

Christy’s daughter, Kiera, announced his passing on Facebook, saying, “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family. We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period. Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person. We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family.”

Christy’s contribution to the cultural life of Ireland was immense. For over 40 years, he and his bandmates in Aslan made a significant impact on Irish music. Aslan will be remembered for their live shows and their remarkable connection with their audience. Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time the band played. He faced his illness with remarkable dignity and continued to perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges he faced.

Political Tributes

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, expressed his sadness, saying, “People across Ireland and beyond will have heard with great sadness of the death of Christy Dignam. May I express my deepest condolences to Christy’s wife Kathryn, to his daughter Kiera, to his bandmates in Aslan, and to his wide circle of family and friends.” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also paid tribute, saying, “Christy was a legend of Irish music and a great Dubliner as well and somebody whose loss will be very sorely felt both in his home town but also in the wider music community. I’m really sorry to hear that news today and want to pass on my condolences to his family and his friends.”

Fan Tributes

Fans from all over the country have been left devastated by the news, with many taking to social media to express their condolences. One fan wrote, “Absolutely heartbreaking, thinking of you all at this difficult time. Christy, you fought so hard you’ll never be forgotten. Rest in peace.” Another commented, “RIP to the legend of a man, condolences to you all! There will never be another like him.”

Christy Dignam will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through his music and the memories he created for his fans.

News Source : Georgia Walsh

Source Link :Christy Dignam dead – Aslan star’s heartbroken family reveal iconic frontman passed away peacefully at home/