Dead – Death – Obituary News : Assam Sub-Inspector Dies in Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Accident on National Highway-37 in India: Remembering the Life of Junmoni Rabha

On the fateful night of 21st May 2021, a tragic accident took place on National Highway-37 in India, which claimed the life of a brave police officer, Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha. The news of her untimely death sent shockwaves across the country and left the entire nation in mourning. Junmoni Rabha’s death grew to become the highlight of every news channel, as people paid their respects to the brave officer who lost her life in the line of duty.

The Details of the Accident

The accident took place near the Chaygaon area of Kamrup district in Assam. Junmoni Rabha was on her way back home after completing her duty hours when a speeding truck hit her motorcycle from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that Junmoni Rabha was thrown off her bike and suffered serious head injuries. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

The driver of the truck, identified as Hemanta Deka, was arrested by the police, and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The incident sparked outrage among the public, with many demanding stricter laws and regulations to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

The Life of Junmoni Rabha

Junmoni Rabha was a native of Boko in Kamrup district and had joined the Assam Police Force in 2011 as a constable. She was later promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector and was posted at the Chaygaon Police Station. Junmoni Rabha was known for her dedication and commitment to duty and had earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and superiors.

Junmoni Rabha was also a loving wife and mother of two children. Her sudden demise has left her family and loved ones devastated, and they are still coming to terms with the loss. The entire police force of Assam has also expressed their condolences and paid their respects to the brave officer who sacrificed her life for the safety and security of the people.

Obituary of Junmoni Rabha

Junmoni Rabha’s death has left a void in the hearts of all those who knew her. She was a true hero who dedicated her life to serving the people and upholding the law. Her bravery and selflessness will always be remembered, and her legacy will inspire generations to come.

The government of Assam has announced a compensation of Rs. 50 lakhs to the family of Junmoni Rabha as a mark of respect and appreciation for her services. The Assam Police Force has also decided to name a police station after her to honor her memory and contribution to the force.

In conclusion, the tragic accident on National Highway-37 in India that claimed the life of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha is a stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers face every day while performing their duties. It is a time for all of us to reflect on the sacrifices made by these brave men and women and to show our appreciation and gratitude for their services. Junmoni Rabha will always be remembered as a true hero who lived and died for a noble cause. May her soul rest in peace.

Junmoni Rabha Assam Sub-Inspector Road Accident Obituary Death

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Junmoni Rabha Death And Obituary: Assam Sub-Inspector Killed In Road Accident/