Dead – Death – Obituary News : Assemblyman Denies Suicide Claims for Nogokpo Family

Family of Late Former Assemblyman Refutes Suicide Reports

The family of the late former assemblyman for Nogokpo-Ativuta electoral area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, Mr Christian Kwame Amuzu, has refuted reports that he committed suicide. Torgbi Atsu Gledza, an elder brother of the late former assemblyman and head of the Amuzu family, told reporters that the deceased was a healthy and hearty person who did not complain of any illness or issues prior to his mysterious death.

Contrary to earlier reports that the respected and accomplished businessman allegedly died of suicide, the family suspects that there was more to his sudden demise than is being speculated. “C.K is a prominent member of our society, a successful businessman, known widely in political circles – this is a man who has made it in life. In fact, with his position and status in society, we don’t believe he can take his own life – there’s something more to his death than is being reported,” Torgbi Gledza intimated.

He said the family was reliably informed that the wife of the late assemblyman did not pass the night at home prior to his death that fateful morning, and that earlier reports attributed to her about taking their children to school were far from the facts so far gathered by the family.

The body of the 56-year-old was found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, leaving residents of the community in a state of shock and disbelief as to what could have led to his mysterious death.

Mr Jonas Fotor Agbagba, current assemblyman for the area, told newsmen that he had met with the late former assemblyman just a day before the incident, and they both had some discussions on the forward march of the electoral area and wondered what could have led to his bizarre passing.

“I met with him just yesterday [Tuesday] – as you know, the local assembly elections are just in the corner and so we had some discussions as to how best to position myself for the election and some other matters relating to the progress of the electoral area. He is someone who really has the interest of the area at heart – it’s really shocking – I just can’t believe it,” Mr Agbagba lamented.

The late Christian Kwame Amuzu, fondly referred to as C.K by his friends and loved ones, was a businessman and partner of Sayon and Express Petroleum Companies and other businesses in parts of the Volta region.

He is an avid supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said to be one of its strong financiers in the Ketu South constituency, whose sudden passing had been described by party faithful as “a big loss” to the NDC in the constituency.

His sudden death has thrown members of the NDC in the constituency into a state of utter disbelief. They have since the incident thronged his residence to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The late former assemblyman was said to have played a pivotal role in the ensuing impasse between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and the Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare. He was said to have led a delegation on behalf of a prominent politician who hailed from the area to impress upon the traditional leaders of the town to handle the issue behind closed doors and to let sleeping dogs lie.

“He was in the process of ensuring that the matter was settled amicably before his sudden demise,” a close ally told this reporter.

The body of the late C.K Amuzu has been deposited at the Sacred Heart Catholic morgue at Abor, while the Agbozume police have since invited his wife and housemaid to assist in investigations to unravel the cause of his death.

News Source : News Ghana

Source Link :Late Assemblyman for Nogokpo Family Refutes Suicide Allegations/