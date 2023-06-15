Dead – Death – Obituary News : Assemblyman Mohd Isa Shafie Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Belantek State Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie Passes Away at 69

Belantek state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie passed away on Wednesday (June 14) night at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani. He was 69 years old. News of his death was shared by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on his Facebook page.

Illness and Treatment

Mohd Isa, who was also a Kedah PAS committee member, received treatment at the intensive care unit of the HSAH after suffering from a bacterial infection in the heart, lungs, and kidneys last month.

GE14 Victory

In the 14th General Election (GE14), Mohd Isa of PAS won the Belantek state seat with a majority of 2,574 votes after garnering 9,600 votes to defeat Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohd Tajudin Abdullah (7,026 votes) and PKR’s Abdul Rashid Abdullah (2,376 votes).

Upcoming State Polls

Kedah, which did not hold its state election simultaneously with GE15 last November, will hold its state polls soon with five other states.

Condolences

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor expressed his condolences on Facebook, saying, “I received news that Dato (Mohd Isa) died at about 11.23 pm at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani. Condolences to all his family members.”

Legacy

Mohd Isa’s passing marks the loss of a respected and dedicated politician who had served his state and community with distinction. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who follow in his footsteps.

Conclusion

The passing of Belantek state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie is a loss not only for his family and loved ones but also for the people of Kedah. His contributions to public service will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Mohd Isa Shafie death news Belantek assemblyman passes away Condolences for Mohd Isa Shafie Political legacy of Mohd Isa Shafie Funeral arrangements for Belantek assemblyman

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Belantek assemblyman Mohd Isa Shafie passes away/