Dead – Death – Obituary News : Assistant Superintendent Ryan Jilka’s Cause of Death

Remembering Ryan Jilka: Assistant Superintendent for Goddard USD 265

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ryan Jilka, the Assistant Superintendent for Goddard USD 265 in Wichita, Kansas. Ryan was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of those around him with his warm smile and generous heart. He passed away on May 29, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 50 after a sudden and unexpected illness.

A Passionate Educator

Ryan was named the Assistant Superintendent for Goddard USD 265, a position he held until his passing. He made a significant impact on countless students and colleagues. Ryan had a passion for education and a dedication to helping students succeed that was admired by all who knew him. He had a warm and welcoming spirit that drew people to him, and he always made time for those in need. Ryan will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering loyalty, and his infectious positivity.

A Loyal Friend

Ryan was also a loyal friend who valued his relationships deeply. He had a quick wit, infectious laughter, and sincere kindness that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His memory will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the many happy memories he created.

A Tremendous Loss

Ryan Jilka’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Goddard USD 265 community and for all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and students. Rest in peace, Ryan, and thank you for the difference you made in the lives of so many.

Celebrating Ryan’s Life

A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held at Central Community Church in Wichita, Kansas, on June 5, 2023, at 1:00 pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ryan’s memory to the orphan.

Final Thoughts

Ryan Jilka was a kind, gentle, and loving man who made a difference in the lives of so many. His passion for education, dedication to his students, and loyalty to his friends will always be remembered. We mourn his passing deeply, but we take comfort in knowing that his memory will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched.

Rest in peace, Ryan Jilka.

News Source : Rashmi Mathur

Source Link :How did Ryan Jilka die? Goddard assistant superintendent dies/