Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Assisted Suicide: Veneto Approves, Friuli Silent – Freedom of Choice”

Assisted Suicide, the Choice for a Dignified End of Life

Introduction

Glory, a 78-year-old cancer patient from Veneto, has been living through difficult periods with the strength and will to face them. She has been informed that a difficult period was ahead and has decided that she wants a dignified end of life. This article explores the concept of assisted suicide and why it should be a choice for patients who are terminally ill and suffering unbearable pain.

What is Assisted Suicide?

Assisted suicide is the act of intentionally ending one’s life with the assistance of a physician or other healthcare provider. It is also known as physician-assisted suicide (PAS) or medically assisted dying (MAD). The process involves the patient requesting the assistance of a healthcare provider to end their life and the healthcare provider prescribing or administering a lethal medication. Assisted suicide is legal in a few countries, including Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Why should Assisted Suicide be a Choice?

Patients who are terminally ill and suffering unbearable pain should have the option of assisted suicide as a choice for a dignified end of life. When a patient’s quality of life is severely compromised, they should not be forced to endure unbearable pain and suffering. Assisted suicide gives patients control over their own lives and allows them to end their suffering in a peaceful and dignified manner.

The process of assisted suicide is highly regulated to ensure that it is only used in appropriate circumstances. Patients must be diagnosed as terminal and have a prognosis of six months or less to live. They must also be capable of making their own decisions and have a clear understanding of the consequences of their decision. The process involves extensive counseling, mental health assessments, and consultation with the patient’s family and healthcare providers.

The Ethical and Legal Debate

Assisted suicide is a controversial topic that raises ethical and legal concerns. Some argue that it is unethical and goes against the Hippocratic Oath, which states that healthcare providers should do no harm. Others argue that assisted suicide is a compassionate and humane option for patients who are suffering and have no hope of recovery.

The legal status of assisted suicide varies by country and state. In some countries, it is legal and regulated, while in others, it is illegal and considered a criminal offense. In the United States, assisted suicide is legal in ten states and the District of Columbia.

The Importance of End-of-Life Care

Assisted suicide should not be the only option for patients who are terminally ill and suffering. End-of-life care is also an important aspect of palliative care, which focuses on improving the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses. End-of-life care includes pain management, symptom relief, emotional and spiritual support, and counseling for patients and their families.

Patients should have access to high-quality end-of-life care that addresses their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. This care should be provided by a multidisciplinary team of healthcare providers, including physicians, nurses, social workers, and chaplains.

Conclusion

Assisted suicide should be a choice for patients who are terminally ill and suffering unbearable pain. It gives patients control over their own lives and allows them to end their suffering in a peaceful and dignified manner. The process is highly regulated to ensure that it is only used in appropriate circumstances. End-of-life care is also an important aspect of palliative care, which focuses on improving the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses. Patients should have access to high-quality end-of-life care that addresses their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.

News Source : Eugenia

Source Link :Assisted suicide, the case of Veneto and Friuli: the former says yes to Gloria, the latter does not respond to Anna. “I want to be free to choose”/