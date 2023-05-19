Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrologer P Khurrana Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The world of astrology and Bollywood was left in mourning as P Khurrana, a renowned astrologer and father of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, passed away on May 19. He had been seeking medical treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, for a prolonged incurable ailment. Despite his valiant battle, he eventually succumbed to his illness. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans in disbelief.

Pandit P Khurrana was a highly respected figure in the field of astrology, having authored several books on the subject. His expertise and knowledge made him a sought-after advisor. Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his candid and heartfelt expressions, had often shared nostalgic glimpses of his parents and had never shied away from expressing his deep affection for them.

In a poignant tribute to his late father, Ayushmann posted a series of black-and-white photographs that encapsulated the essence of their bond. The actor expressed his admiration for his father’s discipline and love for music, poetry, films, and art. He also credited his father for his interest in astrology, which led to the double Ns and double Rs in his name. Ayushmann described his father as his friend, philosopher, and guide, and a significant influence on his life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann reflected on the pivotal role his father played in his life, describing him as a life coach and mentor. He recounted how his father’s advice to “catch people’s pulse” had shaped his approach to his career. The actor also recalled the moment his father pushed him out of his comfort zone and encouraged him to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor. Recognizing his son’s potential, P Khurrana took charge of his destiny by booking his tickets and urging him to leave the comfort of Chandigarh.

The Khurrana family issued a statement in the aftermath of P Khurrana’s death, expressing their deep sadness and gratitude for the support and prayers they had received during this time of personal loss. The renowned astrologer’s last rites were conducted at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh.

P Khurrana’s passing is a significant loss to the world of astrology, and his legacy will live on through his writings and the lives he touched. Ayushmann Khurrana’s heartfelt tribute to his father serves as a reminder of the profound impact parents can have on their children’s lives. P Khurrana’s unwavering ambition and belief in his son’s potential were instrumental in shaping Ayushmann’s career and life. His passing is a reminder to cherish and celebrate the bond between parents and children.

News Source : Jinesh Udani

Source Link :Popular Astrologer and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father P Khurrana Passes Away/