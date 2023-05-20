Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrologer’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering P Khurana: The Famous Astrologer and Vast Exponent

P Khurana’s death has left the Khurrana family devastated as the astrologer died due to a prolonged incurable ailment. Find out more about him in this article.

P Khurana was a famous celebrity astrologer and vast exponent from India who was loved by many people. His work was admired by many people, and renowned figures also recommended his works. Furthermore, Khurana also published many books, including Healing Through Mantra, Healing Through Yantra, Interpretation of Dreams, and Numerology for Lovers.

Moreover, Khurana was a talented astrologer with a divine personality. His followers and well-wishers were left stunned as news of his death was recently shared by his family members.

P Khurana Death Cause: How Did the Astrologer Die?

P Khurana’s actual death cause has not been shared, but it is said that the astrologer’s death came after his heart problems. It is reported that Khurana was battling heart problems for quite a while now. Due to his health issues, Khurana was admitted to Fortis Hospital and was undergoing treatment for his illness. Unfortunately, Khurana wasn’t able to get saved.

Following his death, his family released a statement saying that P Khurana took his last breath on May 19, 2023, at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment.

P Khurana Obituary and Funeral Details

Apart from that, Khurana’s funeral services will be performed at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 pm on Friday.

Furthermore, tributes and condolences messages for the Khurana family are pouring on social media, and many renowned figures from Bollywood have paid tribute to him.

P Khurana Age: How Old Was The Astrologer?

P Khurana’s age remains unknown as the astrologer’s birth details have not been shared with the tabloids. However, we know that Khurana celebrated his birthday on May 18 every year. In 2020, his son Ayushmann Khurrana shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram dedicated to his beloved Father.

Meanwhile, he was born Pandit P Khurana and was mainly recognized as P Khurana. Moreover, Khurana was a family person and used to spend most of his spare time with his close ones.

Likewise, he was a married man and was survived by his beloved wife Poonam Khurana. Being married for a long time, the Khurana couple had also started their family. The Khurana pair welcomed two children, both sons named Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Both of their kids are engaged in the showbiz industry and are working in Bollywood.

At this hard time, the Khurana family is mourning the death of their Father. So, Genius Celebs also pays tribute to the late astrologer and condolence to the whole family. P Khurana may have left this world, but his legacy, teachings and work will continue to inspire and benefit many people.

