Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrologer’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

P Khurana, Famous Astrologer and Vastu Expert, Passes Away

The death of P Khurana has left his family and followers devastated. The famous celebrity astrologer and vastu exponent from India was loved by many people for his work and personality.

Who Was P Khurana?

P Khurana was a talented astrologer and vastu expert who published several books, including “Healing Through Mantra,” “Healing Through Yantra,” “Interpretation of Dreams,” and “Numerology for Lovers.” His work was admired by many people, and renowned figures also recommended it.

Khurana was a family person and used to spend most of his spare time with his close ones. He was a married man and was survived by his beloved wife Poonam Khurana. The Khurana couple had two children, both sons named Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, who are engaged in the showbiz industry and are working in Bollywood.

P Khurana Death Cause: How Did the Astrologer Die?

P Khurana’s actual death cause has not been shared, but it is said that the astrologer died due to heart problems. He had been battling heart problems for quite a while and was admitted to Fortis Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Khurana did not survive.

Following his death, his family released a statement saying that P Khurana took his last breath on May 19, 2023, at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment.

P Khurana Obituary and Funeral Details

Khurana’s funeral services were performed at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5:30 pm on Friday. Tributes and condolence messages for the Khurana family poured on social media, and many renowned figures from Bollywood paid tribute to him.

P Khurana Age: How Old Was The Astrologer?

P Khurana’s age remains unknown as the astrologer’s birth details have not been shared with the tabloids. However, we know that Khurana celebrated his birthday on May 18 every year. In 2020, his son Ayushmann Khurrana shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram dedicated to his beloved father.

Final Thoughts

P Khurana was a talented astrologer and vastu expert who was loved by many people. His death came as a shock to his family and followers, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Khurana family during this difficult time.

