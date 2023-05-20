Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrologer’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

P Khurana Death: Famous Astrologer and Vastu Exponent Dies

The death of P Khurana has left the Khurrana family devastated as the astrologer died due to a prolonged incurable ailment. Khurana was a famous celebrity astrologer and vastu exponent from India who was loved by many people. His work was admired by many people and renowned figures also recommended his works.

Known for His Work and Books

Khurana was a talented astrologer with a divine personality. His followers and well-wishers were left stunned as his death news was recently shared by his family members. In addition to his astrological work, Khurana also published many books. Some of his works include Healing Through Mantra, Healing Through Yantra, Interpretation of Dreams, and Numerology for Lovers.

P Khurana Death Cause: How Did the Astrologer Die?

Khurana’s actual death cause has not been shared but it is said that the astrologer’s death came after his heart problems. It is reported that Khurana was battling heart problems for quite a while now. Due to his health issues, Khurana was admitted to Fortis Hospital and was undergoing treatment for his illness. Unfortunately, Khurana wasn’t able to recover.

P Khurana Obituary and Funeral Details

P Khurana died on May 19, 2023 (Friday) at 10:30 am in Mohali. Following his passing, his family released an obituary that left everyone shocked. His funeral services will be performed at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh on Friday at 5.30 pm. The Khurana family is receiving condolences from fans and prominent figures from Bollywood.

P Khurana Age: How Old Was The Astrologer?

P Khurana’s age remains unknown as the astrologer’s birth details have not been shared with the tabloids. However, we know that Khurana celebrated his birthday on May 18 every year. In 2020, his son Ayushmann Khurrana shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram dedicated to his beloved father.

Survived by His Wife and Sons

P Khurana was a married man and was survived by his beloved wife Poonam Khurana. The Khurana couple had been married for a long time and had two sons named Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Both of their children are engaged in the showbiz industry and are working in Bollywood.

Farewell to a Talented Astrologer and Vastu Exponent

P Khurana’s death has left a void in the astrological and vastu community. His work and books will continue to inspire and guide many people. The Khurana family is mourning the loss of their beloved father, and fans are paying tribute to the late astrologer. Genius Celebs also pays tribute to P Khurana and sends condolences to the whole family.

