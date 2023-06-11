Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astronomer Owen Gingerich Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Owen Gingerich: The Astronomer Who Tracked Down Copernicus’s Revolutionary Treatise

Owen Gingerich, a noted astronomer and historian of science, passed away at the age of 93 on May 28, 2019. He was a professor at Harvard University and a senior astronomer emeritus at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. Gingerich was a passionate lecturer and writer who often dressed in 16th-century attire for his classroom presentations. He was particularly enthusiastic about astronomy and spent years tracking down every first- and second-edition copy of Nicolaus Copernicus’s revolutionary treatise. Gingerich was also a devout Christian who believed that religion and science need not be at odds.

Copernicus’s “De Revolutionibus Orbium Coelestium Libri Sex” was first published in 1543, the year Copernicus died. The book challenged scientific knowledge and religious belief in that era by suggesting that Earth revolved around the sun, rather than the other way around. Arthur Koestler had contended in 1959 that the Copernicus book was not read in its time, and Gingerich set out to determine whether that was true. In 1970, he happened upon a heavily annotated copy of “De Revolutionibus” in the library of the Royal Observatory in Edinburgh, suggesting that at least one person had read it closely. This discovery sparked a quest that lasted thirty years and took Gingerich to libraries and archives worldwide. He examined some 600 Renaissance-era copies of “De Revolutionibus” and developed a detailed picture of how thoroughly the work was read in its time, and how word of its theories spread and evolved. Gingerich documented all this in “The Book Nobody Read: Chasing the Revolutions of Nicolaus Copernicus” (2004), which John Noble Wilford reviewed in The New York Times, calling it “a fascinating story of a scholar as sleuth.” Gingerich’s enthusiasm for the subject was infectious, and his book deserved to be read not only by historians and bibliophiles but by anyone with a taste for arcane detective adventures and a curiosity about the motivations of scholarly perseverance.

In 2006, Gingerich was chosen to lead a committee of the International Astronomical Union charged with recommending whether Pluto should remain a planet. His panel recommended that it should, but the full membership rejected that idea and instead made Pluto a “dwarf planet.” This decision left Gingerich somewhat dismayed, and he called it a “linguistic catastrophe.”

Gingerich was raised a Mennonite and was a student at Goshen College, an Indiana Mennonite institution, studying chemistry but thinking of astronomy when a professor there gave him pivotal advice. The professor said, “If you feel a calling to pursue astronomy, you should go for it. We can’t let the atheists take over any field.” Gingerich took the counsel, and throughout his career, he often wrote or spoke about his belief that religion and science need not be at odds. He explored that theme in the books “God’s Universe” (2006) and “God’s Planet” (2014). Gingerich was not a biblical literalist, but he was personally persuaded that a superintelligent Creator exists beyond and within the cosmos. Margaret Wertheim reviewed “God’s Universe” in The Los Angeles Times and called it “lucid and poetic.” She wrote, “In this time of sectarian wars, when theists and atheists are engaged in increasingly hostile incivilities, Gingerich lays out an elegant case for why he finds the universe a source of encouragement for his life both as a scientist and as a Christian. We do not have to agree with his conclusions to be buoyed and enchanted by the journey on which he takes us.”

Gingerich’s father was a high school history teacher who later became a college professor, and his mother was a homemaker. Both were active in the Mennonite Church. When Gingerich was about nine, his father brought home a book that had instructions for making a telescope, which they proceeded to do, using a mailing tube and lenses his father got from the local optometrist. The eyepiece was a dime-store magnifying glass. That telescope worked well enough that Gingerich could easily see the rings of Saturn, and he said it was probably slightly better than Galileo’s telescope. Gingerich graduated from Goshen College in 1951 and earned his master’s degree at Harvard in 1953 and his Ph.D. there in 1962. He began teaching at Harvard soon after, and he retired in 2000. Gingerich married Miriam Sensenig in 1954, and she survives him, along with his three sons, Jonathan, Peter, and Mark; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Gingerich wrote countless articles over his career in addition to his books. In one for Science and Technology News in 2005, he talked about the divide between theories of atheistic evolution and theistic evolution. He wrote, “Frankly, it lies beyond science to prove the matter one way or the other. Science will not collapse if some practitioners are convinced that occasionally there has been creative input in the long chain of being.” Owen Gingerich was a scholar as sleuth, an enthusiastic astronomer, and a devoted Christian who believed that the universe was a source of encouragement for his life.

Owen Gingerich biography Owen Gingerich contributions to astronomy Owen Gingerich and religion in science Owen Gingerich’s views on the Big Bang Theory Owen Gingerich’s impact on modern astronomy

News Source : Neil Genzlinger

Source Link :Owen Gingerich, Astronomer Who Saw God in the Cosmos, Dies at 93/