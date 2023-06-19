Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrud Gilberto: Bio, Death, Songs, Husband & Images

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Astrud Gilberto: A Bossa Nova Icon

Astrud Gilberto was a Brazilian singer and songwriter known for her exceptional talent in bossa nova and samba. She was born on March 29, 1940, in Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil, to Fritz Weinhart and Evangelina Weinhart. Gilberto spent most of her life in the United States, particularly in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of a famous university, but the specifics of her academic background are unknown.

Gilberto became world-famous in the 1960s when she recorded the classic song “The Girl From Ipanema.” She was only a surprising choice for the song’s lyrics, translated by Norman Gimbel, because she was not a professional singer. However, her vocals in the song earned her a nomination for Best Female Vocal Performance, and the song itself won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year. “The Girl From Ipanema” sold over five million copies worldwide and increased the awareness of bossa nova music globally.

Gilberto’s career spanned several decades, during which she produced a stellar catalog that included 16 studio albums and two live albums. She was married to Joao Gilberto, a prominent Brazilian musician and songwriter, and had a son named Joao Marcelo Gilberto. Her net worth was estimated at 7 million dollars.

Despite her worldwide popularity, Gilberto felt abandoned by her native Brazil. She was deeply affected by the way the Brazilian media treated her, and in the end, her people turned against her. She never performed in Brazil again after her 1965 performance there.

Astrud Gilberto passed away on June 10, 2022, at the age of 83. Her son Marcelo confirmed her death and paid tribute to her on social media. Gilberto’s death was a great loss to the music industry, and her colleagues and fans paid tribute to her, recognizing her great contributions to Brazilian music and the many lives she touched in her career.

In conclusion, Astrud Gilberto was a bossa nova icon who left an indelible mark in the music industry. Her exceptional talent in bossa nova and samba made her famous worldwide, and her classic performance of “The Girl From Ipanema” remains a timeless masterpiece. Gilberto’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians and music enthusiasts around the world.

