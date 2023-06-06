Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrud Gilberto, Bossa Nova Icon, Passes at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Astrud Gilberto: The Voice of Bossa Nova

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer who became the voice of Bossa Nova, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 83. Gilberto was born in the capital of the northeastern state of Bahia, Salvador, in 1940, and had little professional music experience when she turned “The Girl from Ipanema” into a global smash hit. The song was written by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes, and Gilberto sang the English verses alongside American jazz musician Stan Getz. The song changed Gilberto’s life, turning it upside down both personally and professionally.

As she told the story, she owed her popularity to an off-the-cuff suggestion by her then-husband, Joao Gilberto, while they were recording the song in New York to try singing in English. “That song is going to make you famous,” Getz told her in the studio. It was apparently not just her music that wowed the saxophonist – and vice versa. She ended up leaving her husband for Getz and moving to the United States.

But that turbulent period in her life produced some of the best-loved recordings of all time, including the live album of the three friends’ concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall in October 1964. Aged just 24, Gilberto suffered from stage fright, which she overcame by taking theater classes at the Stella Adler acting academy. The pretty young brunette wowed audiences with her satin voice, which she took on tour with Getz. She earned the nickname “The Queen of Bossa Nova,” bringing the syncopated, relaxed Brazilian musical style to the world.

Gilberto’s first solo album was The Astrud Gilberto Album, released in 1965 and featuring Antonio Carlos Jobim. She remained in the U.S. after separating from Getz, continuing her career with hits such as “Fly Me to the Moon” (1972) and “Far Away” (1977) and turning to songwriting with the albums Astrud Gilberto Now and That Girl from Ipanema. After a career touring the world, she retired from the stage in 2001. She was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame the following year.

In 2008, she was awarded a Latin Grammy for lifetime achievement. Gilberto’s silky-smooth voice and effortless delivery captured the essence of Bossa Nova. Her music transported listeners to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, where the Bossa Nova sound originated. Her unique style, coupled with the talented songwriters and musicians she collaborated with, created a sound that was both timeless and unforgettable.

Gilberto’s legacy lives on, and her contributions to music continue to be celebrated. She brought a new sound to the world and changed her life, and the lives of many others, in the process. Her music will always be remembered as a beautiful expression of Brazilian culture and a reflection of her unique talent. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto, the voice of Bossa Nova.

News Source : Reuters and AFP

Source Link :‘Bossa Nova Queen’ Astrud Gilberto dies at 83/