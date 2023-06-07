Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrud Gilberto, ‘Girl from Ipanema’ singer, dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brazilian Singer Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at 83

On June 7th, 2022, the world lost a legendary musician, Astrud Gilberto, at the age of 83. Gilberto was born in Bahia, Brazil in 1940 and raised in Rio de Janeiro. She later married musician Joao Gilberto in 1959.

Gilberto’s singing career took off when she and her husband traveled to New York in 1963 for a recording session with Stan Getz and fellow Brazilian bossa nova singer Antonio Carlos Jobim. Astrud was the only person who could speak English and volunteered when the session producer needed someone who could speak English to help “The Girl from Ipanema” reach an American audience, despite having no prior recording experience.

“Astrud was in the control room when Norm came in with the English lyrics,” session supervisor Phil Ramone told JazzWax in 2010. “Producer Creed Taylor said he wanted to get the song done right away and looked around the room. Astrud volunteered, saying she could sing in English. Creed said, ‘Great.’ Astrud wasn’t a professional singer, but she was the only victim sitting there that night.”

Although she wasn’t initially given credit for the song’s duet with her husband, it was eventually re-edited without his Portuguese vocals and released as a solo single, where it quickly gained popularity. Gilberto was nominated for best vocal performance by a female, and the song ended up earning the Grammy for Song of the Year.

Despite her success with “The Girl from Ipanema,” Gilberto’s career was marked by controversy. She divorced Joao in the same year as the hit song and toured the country with Stan Getz and his band. When the song became a success, Getz and producer Creed Taylor described Gilberto as a housewife they had discovered, which angered her.

“Nothing is further from the truth,” she wrote on her website. “I guess it may make them look ‘important’ to have been the one that had the ‘wisdom’ to recognize talent or ‘potential’ in my singing… I suppose I should feel flattered by the importance that they lend to this, but I can’t help but feel annoyed at the fact that they resorted to lying!”

Although Gilberto recorded a number of jazz albums, including The Astrud Gilberto Album in 1965, Astrud Gilberto Now in 1972, and That Girl from Ipanema in 1977, “The Girl from Ipanema” was her lone big hit. She started a band in the 1980s and toured the globe with it. Her son Marcelo played bass in the ensemble. However, she stayed away from Brazil because she believed she wasn’t treated fairly there.

In 2002, Gilberto finished recording her last album, Jungle, and then declared an indefinite break from performing in public. She received her induction into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame in the same year. She received a lifetime achievement award at the Latin Grammys in 2008.

Gilberto’s memory will live on through her contribution to bossa nova music. However, she devoted the majority of her later years to fighting animal abuse. She is survived by another son, Gregory Lasorsa, from her second marriage to Nicholas Lasorsa, which ended in divorce, in addition to Marcelo Gilberto, her son from her first marriage.

In conclusion, Astrud Gilberto was a talented musician who left an indelible mark on the music industry. Her contribution to bossa nova music will be remembered for generations to come. She will be dearly missed by her fans, friends, and family. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

Bossa Nova music Brazilian music Jazz vocalists Latin American singers Music of the 1960s

News Source : ANI

Source Link :‘The Girl from Ipanema’ singer Astrud Gilberto passes away at 83/