Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrud Gilberto, Singer of ‘Girl from Ipanema,’ Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Astrud Gilberto: The Brazilian Singer Who Brought Bossa Nova to the World

The music world lost a true icon on June 6th, 2022, as Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto passed away at the age of 83. Her soft, alluring voice captivated audiences around the world, making her a pioneer of the bossa nova genre and a cultural ambassador for Brazil.

Early Life and Career

Born in Salvador, Bahia in Brazil in 1940, Astrud Gilberto had a childhood steeped in music. Her father was a professional guitarist, and her mother was a singer and pianist. She began singing at an early age, but it wasn’t until she met her future husband, Joao Gilberto, that her career really took off.

Joao Gilberto, known as the “father of bossa nova”, was a legendary musician and composer who revolutionized Brazilian music in the 1950s and 60s. He was the first to fuse samba rhythms with jazz, creating a new sound that was smooth, sophisticated, and sensual. Astrud and Joao met in 1959, and it wasn’t long before they fell in love and got married.

The Girl from Ipanema

Astrud Gilberto had little professional music experience when she recorded her most famous song, “The Girl from Ipanema”. The song was written by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes and first recorded in 1962. But it was Astrud’s version, sung in English alongside American saxophonist Stan Getz, that became a global sensation.

“The Girl from Ipanema” was a perfect showcase for Astrud’s unique voice. Her sultry, whispery tone perfectly captured the song’s romantic, dreamy atmosphere. The song became a huge hit, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1965.

Astrud Gilberto’s Legacy

Astrud Gilberto went on to record 19 albums in her career, each one showcasing her beautiful voice and her passion for Brazilian music. She collaborated with some of the biggest names in jazz and bossa nova, including Antonio Carlos Jobim, Stan Getz, and Walter Wanderley.

But it was her contribution to “The Girl from Ipanema” that will always be remembered. The song became an anthem for bossa nova and for Brazil itself, showcasing the country’s rich musical culture to the world. Astrud Gilberto was a true cultural ambassador, introducing millions of people to the beauty and sensuality of Brazilian music.

Today, bossa nova is recognized as one of the most important musical genres of the 20th century, and Astrud Gilberto will always be remembered as one of its pioneers. Her voice was unique, her style was timeless, and her legacy will live on forever. We will miss her, but her music will continue to inspire and delight us for generations to come.

Bossa Nova music Brazilian singers Jazz music International music scene Latin American culture

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :‘Girl from Ipanema’ singer Astrud Gilberto dead at 83, says family/