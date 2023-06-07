Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrud Gilberto, Singer of ‘The Girl From Ipanema,’ Passes at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Astrud Gilberto: The Iconic Voice of Bossa Nova

The world of music mourns the loss of Astrud Gilberto, the legendary Brazilian singer whose angelic voice brought the Bossa Nova sound to the United States in the 1960s. Gilberto, who passed away at the age of 83, had a four-decade recording career that saw her collaborate with some of the most celebrated musicians of her time. However, it was her rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema” that immortalized her as the voice of a genre.

Gilberto’s husband, João Gilberto, was often referred to as the father of Bossa Nova, and it was his influence that led her to record the iconic song that would change her life forever. In 1963, the couple traveled from Rio de Janeiro to New York City, where João was set to record a joint album with jazz saxophonist Stan Getz. It was during this time that Gilberto recorded her version of “The Girl From Ipanema,” which would go on to become a timeless classic.

The song, written by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Luiz Bonfa, with English lyrics by Norman Gimbel, was an instant hit, becoming one of the biggest-selling singles of the 1960s. Gilberto’s soft, wan vocal performance perfectly captured the Bossa Nova sound, which was characterized by its smooth, laid-back rhythms and romantic lyrics. Her voice was like honey, sweet and soothing, and it had a mesmerizing effect on listeners.

Gilberto’s success with “The Girl From Ipanema” was not just a one-hit wonder. She went on to record several albums throughout her career, collaborating with some of the most renowned musicians in the world. Her album “Beach Samba,” recorded with the German bandleader James Last, was a commercial success in Europe, while her collaboration with the American jazz arranger Gil Evans on the album “Astrud Gilberto with Gil Evans” showcased her versatility as an artist.

Gilberto’s appeal was not limited to the world of music. Her beauty and charm made her a style icon, and she was often photographed by the likes of Richard Avedon and Irving Penn. Her signature look, which included oversized sunglasses and a casual, carefree style, became synonymous with the Bossa Nova sound and helped to popularize Brazilian culture around the world.

Gilberto’s influence can still be heard in contemporary music today, with artists like Bebel Gilberto (her daughter), Norah Jones, and Diana Krall citing her as an inspiration. Her legacy as the voice of Bossa Nova will live on, and her contribution to the world of music will never be forgotten.

In conclusion, Astrud Gilberto’s passing is a loss not just for the music industry but for the world at large. Her angelic voice and timeless music will continue to inspire generations to come, and her legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto, and thank you for the beautiful music you gave us.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Astrud Gilberto, Who Sang ‘The Girl From Ipanema,’ Dies at 83/