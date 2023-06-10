Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrud Gilberto: The Girl from Ipanema Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer who gained international fame for her interpretation of “The Girl from Ipanema,” has passed away at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by producer Paul Ricci, who had worked with Gilberto on her music. Gilberto’s son Marcelo had initially broken the news of her passing.

Gilberto was born in Bahia, Brazil in 1940 and grew up in Rio de Janeiro. She married fellow musician João Gilberto in 1959, and the couple traveled to New York in 1963 to record with jazz artist Stan Getz and Brazilian bossa nova star Antônio Carlos Jobim. It was during this session that the English-language version of “The Girl from Ipanema” was recorded, with Astrud singing a duet with her husband. She was not credited on the recording and received only a small fee for her performance.

However, it was Astrud’s “bewildering, whispery voice” that made the song a hit, earning her a Grammy for Song of the Year and a nomination for Best Vocal Performance by a Female. The song sold over a million copies and earned a gold disc.

Astrud and João divorced in the 1960s, and she went on to establish herself as a Bossa Nova singer, releasing several albums throughout the decade. She had a son with João, João Marcelo Gilberto, who also played with his mother. She later had a son with her second husband, Gregory Lasorsa, who also played with her.

Astrud moved to the US in 1963 and remained there for the rest of her life. She formed a musical partnership with Getz, with whom she had a romantic relationship, and recorded several albums together.

Astrud’s legacy in Brazilian music is immense. She helped to popularize Bossa Nova in the US and around the world, and her interpretation of “The Girl from Ipanema” remains an iconic song to this day. Many musicians have been influenced by her unique vocal style and her contribution to Brazilian music.

In a statement, Marcelo Gilberto paid tribute to his mother, saying, “She was a significant piece of ALL that is Brazilian music on the planet and she changed many lives with her energy.” Fans of Astrud Gilberto and Brazilian music around the world are mourning her passing and celebrating her life and legacy.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Who was Astrud Gilberto? The Girl from Ipanema dies at 83/