Dead – Death – Obituary News : Astrud Gilberto’s Death: Cause of Demise

Bossa Nova Vocalist Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at 80

The music world has lost a legend as Bossa Nova vocalist Astrud Gilberto has passed away at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by her close friend Paul Ricci on social media, who had been instructed to do so by Gilberto’s son Marcelo. The Brazilian singer was an important part of the country’s music scene and became a global sensation with her hit song ‘The Girl From Ipanema’.

Astrud Gilberto was born in the Bahia region of Brazil, where she grew up listening to the sounds of samba and Bossa Nova. She moved to Rio de Janeiro as a teenager and started working as a secretary. It was there that she met composer and guitarist João Gilberto, who would later become her husband.

In 1963, João Gilberto travelled to the United States to work on an album with saxophonist Stan Getz and composer Antonio Carlos Jobim. He brought Astrud along with him, and it was during these recording sessions that she was asked to sing on ‘The Girl From Ipanema’.

Astrud’s naturalistic and understated vocals on the song became an instant hit, and the song went on to become a global sensation. The success of ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ led to a surge of interest in Bossa Nova music around the world, and Astrud became one of its most recognizable faces.

While ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ was originally recorded as a duet with her husband, it was the solo version by Astrud that became the definitive version of the song. The song went on to win a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1965 and has since been covered by countless artists.

After her divorce from João Gilberto in 1964, Astrud went on to have a successful solo career as a jazz artist. She recorded over 30 albums throughout her career and continued to perform well into her 70s.

Paul Ricci, who confirmed her passing, said that she was an important part of all that is Brazilian music in the world and that she changed many lives with her energy. Her shy and understated vocals on ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ may have been her most famous contribution to music, but her impact on Bossa Nova and Brazilian music as a whole cannot be overstated.

The passing of Astrud Gilberto is a loss for the music world, but her legacy will continue to live on through her music. Her contributions to Bossa Nova and Brazilian music will be remembered for generations to come, and her voice will continue to inspire new generations of musicians around the world.

