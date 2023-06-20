Dead – Death – Obituary News : ASUU Claims Student Loan Beneficiaries Commit Suicide in Other Nations

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ASUU Calls for Conversion of Student Loan Act to Grant

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advised the Nigerian government to convert the newly signed student loan act into a grant. In a recent interview with Channels Television, Emmanuel Osodeke, the ASUU president, stated that the government should have allowed collective bargaining from all stakeholders before signing the bill into law. Osodeke argued that the condition of the loan was not sustainable, and students who benefitted from similar initiatives in other countries were committing suicide due to the debts incurred. However, TheCable is unable to independently verify the claim made by the ASUU president.

The student loan bill was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on June 12. The bill, sponsored by former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, aims to provide financial assistance to poor Nigerians to fund their education. The loan beneficiaries will commence repayment after two years of completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

ASUU’s call for the conversion of the loan to grant is not new. The union had earlier raised concerns about the sustainability of the loan scheme and its impact on the welfare of students. ASUU has advocated for the expansion of the scholarship and grant schemes as a better alternative to student loans.

The union’s position on the matter is understandable, given the challenges that students face in accessing affordable education in Nigeria. The cost of tuition, accommodation, and other expenses is often beyond the reach of many students, especially those from low-income families. As a result, many students drop out of school, while others struggle to complete their studies due to financial constraints.

The student loan act is meant to address this challenge by providing financial assistance to students who cannot afford to pay for their education. However, the conditions attached to the loan, such as the requirement to repay after two years of completing NYSC, may be burdensome to many graduates who may not have secured employment or are earning low wages.

ASUU’s call for the conversion of the loan scheme to a grant is a step in the right direction. Grants do not have to be repaid, and they are a more sustainable way of supporting students. The government can expand the scholarship and grant schemes to cover more students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Furthermore, the government should work with stakeholders to identify other ways of making education more affordable. For instance, the government can increase funding for public universities to reduce the cost of tuition. The government can also encourage private sector investment in education by providing tax incentives and other benefits. Additionally, the government can work with financial institutions to develop innovative financing models that are accessible to students from all backgrounds.

In conclusion, the call by ASUU for the conversion of the student loan act to a grant is a welcome development. The government should consider this proposal and work with stakeholders to identify sustainable ways of supporting students. Education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic background. By making education more affordable, Nigeria can build a stronger and more prosperous future for all its citizens.

