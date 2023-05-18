Dead – Death – Obituary News : Atlanta Teacher Dionne Huggins Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

East Atlanta Teacher Dionne Huggins Passes Away After Four-Month Battle

Dionne Huggins, an East Atlanta teacher, passed away on Saturday after a four-month struggle with a sudden illness that changed her life. Huggins was a gifted program teacher at Burgess-Peterson Academy on Clifton Street. She was introduced to the world by 11Alive, who documented her students surrounding her with love and support during her illness.

Huggins had fallen ill in February and went to urgent care. However, her condition rapidly deteriorated, and she was rushed to the ICU when her organs started to fail. Her mother stated that doctors believed the illness was Lupus related.

Her students created a fund called Hugs for Ms. Huggins to show their support and affection for their beloved teacher. They wrote countless letters to her, decorated her classroom with cards, and reminisced about her passion for teaching.

Huggins’ absence will weigh heavily on the academy, where she had a deep connection with her students. Fellow teacher and friend Morgan King Ray said, “It’ll bring you to tears because she has such a connection with her students. They miss her a lot.”

A GoFundMe page was created to support Huggins and her family during her illness. The fundraiser has raised $29,037 out of its $100,000 goal. The organizers have requested the community to continue supporting the fundraiser and keep Huggins’ family in their prayers.

Huggins was a phenomenal mother, educator, coworker, sister, daughter, and more. Her passing has left a void in the lives of many who knew her. Her students, colleagues, and friends will forever cherish the memories they have of her. She will be deeply missed and loved.

In conclusion, Dionne Huggins’ passing is a testament to the impact she had on the lives of the people around her. Her dedication to her students and her passion for teaching will forever be remembered. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of students and teachers. May she rest in peace.

