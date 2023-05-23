Dead – Death – Obituary News : Attorney: Many saw terrifying chokehold on Marine vet

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marine Veteran Daniel Penny’s Attorney Denies Racism Claims in Second-Degree Manslaughter Case

Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran, is facing second-degree manslaughter charges after the death of a mentally ill homeless man, Jordan Neely, on a New York City subway earlier this month. Penny had reportedly placed Neely in a chokehold before releasing him, after Neely had been acting erratically and harassing passengers on the train. Neely died shortly after the incident. Penny initially self-reported to the police but was released without charges. However, New York County Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg decided to launch a criminal investigation, leading to Penny’s current charges.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Penny’s attorney, Thomas Kenniff, denied racism claims against his client. He stated that Penny is a “rock-solid guy” who was put in a frightening and tenuous circumstance, as the state-operated MTA subway has become increasingly dangerous. Kenniff added that his client had good intentions and did what he thought was the right thing to do in the given situation. Kenniff also stated that Penny regrets Neely’s death but still stands by his actions.

Kenniff declined to respond to comments from Neely’s family attorney, Donte Mills, who claimed that Penny’s apparent planned driving trip through Africa does not explain his actions. However, Penny had rebuffed claims that race played a role in his decision to restrain Neely in an extensive interview with the New York Post. He stated, “I judge a person based on their character. I’m not a White supremacist.”

Kenniff also refused to engage in any proxy shouting matches with Al Sharpton, who had criticized Penny on his MSNBC show and called him no “Good Samaritan.” Sharpton had said that a Good Samaritan helps those in trouble, they don’t choke them out. When they choked Jordan, they put their arms around all of us. All of us have a right to live. Kenniff said he would not “go down the rabbit hole of getting into proxy shouting matches” with Sharpton or anyone on the right who might politicize the incident. He emphasized that there is nothing political about this case, and it is a case of an everyday young man who was confronted with a difficult, frightening, terrifying situation and took appropriate steps to try to restrain someone who was a threat.

Regarding the fair trial for his client, Kenniff said that New York County is the best place for the case because there are likely many potential jurors who have found themselves in similarly harrowing subterranean situations. He added that there are a multitude of civilian witnesses, including those other individuals who got involved in subduing Mr. Neely and the bystanders on the train who uniformly talk about how frightening and how terrifying this situation was for them just being on the train and observing Mr. Neely’s behaviors.

In conclusion, the case of Marine veteran Daniel Penny and the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway is a tragic incident that has sparked debates and controversies. While Penny’s attorney denies racism claims against his client, the case remains in the hands of the court, and justice will take its course.

Chokehold death Marine veteran Attorney Witness testimony Police brutality

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Attorney for Marine vet in chokehold death says ‘multitude’ of onlookers witnessed ‘terrifying’ situation/