Dead – Death – Obituary News : Attorney Ronnie Mukisa Killed at Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kampala Lawyer Mukisa Ronnie Shot Dead

Kampala Metropolitan Police South (KMP South) and Kajjansi Police Division are actively investigating the murder by shooting of Mukisa Ronnie, a 45-year-old lawyer working at IBC Advocates located in Namanda Plaza, Kampala.

The Incident

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy PRO KMP, said the incident occurred on the night of 30th May 2023 at Kitiko Birongo, Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo in Wakiso District. Mukisa was a resident of the same area.

According to the preliminary information received, Mukisa would often return home late. However, on the night of the incident, he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 2300hrs.

After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy with registration number UBJ 006K, Mukisa proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbours heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion.

“Statements from eyewitnesses have indicated that an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head. The assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown,” said Owoyesigyire.

Police Investigation

Kajansi Police Station took immediate action upon receiving the report of the incident. A team was dispatched to the scene, followed by the introduction of canines to aid in the investigation.

Despite their efforts, the scent was lost along the way. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of four projectiles and cartridges.

The body of Mukisa was subsequently retrieved and transported to the City Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Kajansi Police Station is currently conducting inquiries to gather further information and establish the motive behind this heinous crime.

“We assure the public that every effort is being made to apprehend the perpetrator(s) and bring them to justice. We urge anyone with relevant information regarding this incident to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. We will provide updates as the investigation progresses,” said Owoyesigyire added.

Motive

The motive behind the murder is currently unknown, and Kajansi Police Station is conducting interviews with family, friends, and colleagues of Mukisa to gather any relevant information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s).

It is not yet clear if Mukisa had any enemies or if he was involved in any ongoing legal disputes that may have led to his untimely death.

The Legal Community Reacts

The legal community in Kampala has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Mukisa, a well-respected lawyer known for his professionalism and dedication to his clients.

“The death of Mukisa is a great loss to the legal community in Kampala. He was a brilliant lawyer and a role model to many. We call upon the police to conduct a thorough investigation into his death and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice,” said a spokesperson for the Uganda Law Society.

IBC Advocates, where Mukisa worked, released a statement expressing their condolences to his family and friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our colleague Mukisa Ronnie. He was an integral part of our team and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Conclusion

The murder of Mukisa Ronnie has shocked and saddened the legal community in Kampala. Kajansi Police Station is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, and anyone with relevant information is urged to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. The motive behind the murder is currently unknown, and the police are interviewing family, friends, and colleagues of Mukisa to gather any relevant information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s).

It is our hope that the perpetrator(s) will be apprehended and brought to justice, and that the legal community in Kampala will find the strength to move forward after this tragic loss.

Ronnie Mukisa death Ugandan lawyer killed Home invasion murder Suspects in Ronnie Mukisa’s death Legal community mourning Ronnie Mukisa

News Source : SoftPower News

Source Link :Lawyer Ronnie Mukisa Shot Dead at His Home/