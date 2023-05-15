Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Aunt sacrifices herself to save daughter-in-law from kidnappers”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sacrifice of a Mother: A Tribute to Grace John Zomo’s Aunt

Mother’s Day is a special day to celebrate the love and sacrifices of mothers around the world. It is a day to appreciate their unwavering love, care, and dedication to their children. However, for Grace John Zomo, it is also a day to pay tribute to his aunt, who sacrificed her life for her daughter-in-law’s.

On February 9, 2023, bandits kidnapped Grace John Zomo’s aunt alongside her only daughter and daughter-in-law in Sabon Iche community, Kargarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The family was held for ransom, and the kidnappers demanded a huge sum of money before they could be released.

The kidnappers’ demand was serious, and they wanted to show the family how serious they were by killing one of the hostages. They picked the daughter-in-law, but Grace John Zomo’s aunt, a true hero, pleaded to be killed instead of the daughter-in-law.

“Aunty, Happy mother’s day to you. I celebrate you even in death. You deserve this celebration and more. You died a hero. You were kidnapped with your only daughter and daughter-in-law,” Grace John Zomo wrote on Facebook.

The sacrifice of Grace John Zomo’s aunt is a reminder of the purest form of motherhood. A mother’s love knows no bounds, and they will do anything to protect their children. In this case, Grace John Zomo’s aunt sacrificed herself for her children, showing the world what true motherhood is all about.

“Aunty, you have taught us a big lesson SACRIFICE. You sacrificed yourself for your children. This is the purest form of motherhood. She wasn’t up to a year as a daughter in law, some mothers would have preferred she is killed, but no, you were different,” Grace John Zomo added.

The sacrifice of Grace John Zomo’s aunt is a lesson to the world. It is a reminder that we must appreciate the love and sacrifices of mothers in our lives. Mothers are the backbone of the family, and their sacrifices are immeasurable. They are the glue that holds the family together, and their love is unconditional.

“Aunty, keep resting with the Lord. We will always remember you and your act of bravery. You’re indeed a true mother. You’re a hero. You deserve to be celebrated now and always. Happy mother’s day to you even in death. We love and cherish every moment with you,” Grace John Zomo concluded.

In conclusion, the sacrifice of Grace John Zomo’s aunt is a reminder of the sacrifices that mothers make for their children. It is a reminder that we must appreciate and celebrate the love and sacrifices of mothers in our lives. Mothers are heroes, and they deserve to be celebrated every day, not just on Mother’s Day.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :“You died a hero” – Nigerian man pays tribute to his aunt who begged kidnappers to kill her instead of her daughter-in-law/