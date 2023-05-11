Dead – Death – Obituary News : Austin and Nathan’s Fatal Slider Accident: Age and Family Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Accident of Brothers Austin and Nathan Slider

The Slider family experienced a devastating loss on May 7, 2023, when brothers Austin and Nathan Slider were involved in a fatal car accident on Oldtown Road in Allegany County, Maryland. The accident involved a collision with a truck that was towing a trailer, and the brothers suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

Details of the Accident

Austin, who was 21 years old and a student at Frostburg State University, and Nathan, who was only 15 years old and a sophomore at Allegany High School, were both in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Sadly, Nathan was declared dead at the scene, while Austin was taken to the hospital but ultimately did not survive his injuries. The driver and passenger of the truck also sustained injuries but were reported to be in stable condition.

Austin and Nathan Slider: A Tribute to Their Lives

Austin and Nathan Slider were beloved sons of Bobby and Jamie Slider of Cumberland, Maryland. They also had a sister, Emily Slider, who is 18 years old. Austin was passionate about technology and gaming and was working on developing his own app. Nathan was talented in music and loved playing the guitar and piano, as well as volunteering at the local animal shelter. Both brothers were loved by their community and will be deeply missed.

The Slider Family’s Grief and Gratitude

The Slider family is understandably devastated by their loss and is asking for privacy and prayers during this difficult time. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and other costs associated with this tragedy. The family is also grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community during this difficult time.

Investigation of the Accident

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Cumberland City Police Crash Team and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. Further details are not yet available.

Final Thoughts

We extend our deepest condolences to the Slider family and their loved ones. The loss of Austin and Nathan is a tragedy that has impacted countless individuals in their community. We hope that the family can find peace and comfort in their memories of their beloved sons and brothers.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Austin And Nathan Slider Accident And Death News, Age And Family Details/