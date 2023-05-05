Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian author of Puberty Blues dies at 64

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gabrielle Carey: An Australian Writing Icon

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Gabrielle Carey, an exceptional Australian author and co-writer of the iconic coming-of-age novel Puberty Blues. Gabrielle passed away at the age of 64, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

The Tragic Loss

Gabrielle’s fellow co-writer and good friend, Kathy Lette, shared the news on social media, paying tribute to her lost friend. Kathy wrote on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the tragic news about my old friend Gabrielle Carey. I have such happy memories of our teenage years. They were halcyon, heady days full of love, laughter and adventure.”

Gabrielle co-wrote Puberty Blues with Kathy Lette during their teenage years in 1979. It was the first published book in Australia to be written by teenagers. The novel received huge critical and popular acclaim for its candid depictions of sexism and featured young adult themes such as love, sex, and identity. It was adapted into a film two years later and turned into a television show in 2012, which aired for two seasons.

Although the cause of her death has not been revealed, her life and legacy can still be celebrated by all.

A Breakthrough for Gabrielle and Kathy

Puberty Blues was a breakthrough for both Gabrielle and Kathy, as it put them on the map as writers. The novel depicted the lives of two 13-year-old girls, Deb and Sue, who navigated life in 1970s Australian surf and youth culture in Cronulla. Kylie Minogue said she remembered “devouring” the novel as a teenager, while Germaine Greer called it a “profoundly moral story.”

Gabrielle’s Writing Career

Daughter of another prominent Australian writer, Alex Carey, Gabrielle went on to write more books across multiple genres, such as biography, autobiography, memoirs, essays, and articles.

Her 1984 book Just Us was her personal account of her real-life relationship with a prisoner at Parramatta Jail. It was adapted into a telemovie in 1986. According to reports, Gabrielle fell in love with Terry Haley, who was serving 27 years for abduction and rape, when she visited the jail. She married him while he was still in prison.

Another book, Moving Among Strangers, was the joint winner of the 2014 Prime Minister’s Award for Non-Fiction and was short-listed for the 2015 National Biography Award.

Her most recent book, Only Happiness Here: In Search Of Elizabeth Von Arnim, was published in 2020. It was also shortlisted for the Nib Literary Award. She was working on a book about James Joyce before her untimely passing.

Gabrielle also taught writing at various universities for more than 20 years, including the University of Canberra, the University of Western Sydney, the University of Sydney, and the University of Technology Sydney. She was also a regular contributor to The Australian, among other publications.

Tributes Pour In

Geordie Williamson, The Australian’s chief literary critic, paid tribute to the author, writing: “Her life has been cut short, cruelly. In other cultures, an author of Gabrielle Carey’s gifts would have been widely feted. Instead, like so many Australian writers before her, she laboured for decades in relative anonymity and with only scant support.”

Fellow authors also paid tribute to her on social media, expressing their love and amazement at her five-decade writing career. “Such sad, sad news about Gabrielle Carey. A superb writer, over five decades, who never felt feted enough. She was so good,” Nikki Gemmell wrote.

Another author, Alice Grundy, wrote: “Terribly sad to hear about Gabrielle Carey. I first met her at a Bloomsday event at the Old Clare nearly twenty years ago — her passion for Joyce and performance vibrated through the crowded pub.”

“We met only a few times; I knew her in the way an editor and reader knows a writer. I greatly admired her non-fiction, so much of which was about the wild imaginative connections between books and readers,” said book editor Catriona Menzies-Pike.

A Life to Be Celebrated

Gabrielle Carey leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. She is survived by her daughter and son. The Seniors Discount Club extends its sincere condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of Gabrielle Carey – an Australian writing icon who will be missed. We thank her for her legacy and applaud the life that she lived.

