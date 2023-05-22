Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian climber dies on Mount Everest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Australian Mining Engineer Dies on Mount Everest Expedition

An Australian mining engineer, Jason Bernard Kennison, has died while returning from a summit point during an expedition to Mount Everest. The 40-year-old died in the Balcony area at a height above 8,000 meters on Friday, according to reports. Two Sherpa guides brought Kennison to the Balcony after he began behaving abnormally at the South Summit. He collapsed at the Balcony and his remains are still at the site. Kennison was reportedly heavily injured in a road accident in 2006 and had to spend years in recovery, having to learn how to walk. He aimed to raise funds to help people in similar situations.

Another Climber Dies on Mount Everest

In addition to Kennison’s death, Malaysian police officer Ag Askandar bin Ampuan Yaacub also died on Mount Everest on Friday. The ascent to Mount Everest can be extremely demanding for the human body due to changing oxygen levels and pressure on the way to the top and back. There have been 10 death incidents on Mount Everest in the last several months, with two people still missing. At least 300 people have died climbing the world’s highest mount since the beginning of records, with the number ticking up each year. The bodies of about 200 people have never been returned from Mount Everest.

Mount Everest: A Deadly Climb

Climbing Mount Everest has been a dream for many adventurers, but it is also known to be one of the deadliest climbs. The mountain sits at a height of 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) and climbers have to navigate through treacherous terrain, challenging weather conditions, and low oxygen levels. The ascent is so demanding that even experienced climbers can die on the mountain. The death toll has been increasing each year, with over 300 people dying since the beginning of records. The bodies of many climbers remain on the mountain, as it is too dangerous to retrieve them.

The Risks of Climbing Mount Everest

There are several risks associated with climbing Mount Everest. The first is altitude sickness, which occurs when the body is unable to adjust to the low oxygen levels at high altitudes. This can cause a range of symptoms, including headaches, nausea, and fatigue. In severe cases, it can lead to fluid buildup in the lungs or brain, which can be fatal. Another risk is hypothermia, which occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. This can cause a range of symptoms, including shivering, confusion, and loss of consciousness. In severe cases, it can lead to organ failure and death.

The Importance of Preparation

To minimize the risks of climbing Mount Everest, climbers need to be well prepared. This includes physical training to build endurance and strength, as well as mental preparation to deal with the extreme conditions on the mountain. Climbers also need to have the right equipment, including warm clothing, sleeping bags, and climbing gear. In addition, they need to have a good understanding of the weather and terrain on the mountain, and be able to navigate through it safely.

In conclusion, the death of Jason Bernard Kennison and Ag Askandar bin Ampuan Yaacub on Mount Everest is a tragic reminder of the risks associated with climbing the world’s highest mountain. While the ascent can be a thrilling adventure, it is also one of the deadliest climbs. Climbers need to be well prepared and aware of the risks associated with the climb. The bodies of the deceased climbers remain on the mountain as a reminder of the dangers of Mount Everest.

Mount Everest Climbing Accidents Australian Climber Death on Mount Everest High Altitude Mountaineering Risks Everest Expedition News Adventure Tourism Safety Concerns

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

Source Link :Australian climber dies at Mount Everest/