Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds’ career marked by controversies and brilliance

Andrew Symonds: The All-Rounder for Australia

Andrew Symonds, the former Australian cricketer, played 26 Tests, 198 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 14 T20 matches for his country. He was known for his fierce batting, athletic fielding, and handy off-spin bowling. Symonds played a crucial role in Australia’s dominance in the world cricket during the 2000s.

Early Life and Career

Symonds was born on June 9, 1975, in Birmingham, England. His family moved to Australia when he was just a young boy. Symonds started playing cricket at a young age, and his talent was quickly recognized. He made his debut for Queensland in the 1994-95 season and soon became a regular member of the team.

International Debut

Symonds made his international debut for Australia in a One Day International against Pakistan in 1998. He made an immediate impact, scoring 28 runs and taking two wickets in the match. He was then included in the Test team for the tour of Pakistan in 1998-99. He scored his maiden Test century in just his third Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Role in the Australian Team

Symonds was a vital member of the Australian team during their golden era of the 2000s. He was a versatile player who could bat in the top order as well as the lower order, bowl off-spin and field brilliantly. He played a crucial role in Australia’s World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

Batting Records

Symonds scored 1462 runs in 198 ODIs at an average of 39.75. He hit six centuries and eight half-centuries in his ODI career. In Test cricket, he scored 5088 runs in 26 matches at an average of 40.61. He scored six centuries and 24 half-centuries in Test cricket. In T20 cricket, he scored 337 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.70.

Bowling Records

Symonds was also a handy off-spin bowler. He took 133 wickets in 198 ODIs at an average of 36.75. He also took 24 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 41.83. In T20 cricket, he took four wickets in 14 matches at an average of 27.25.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Symonds also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for various teams. He played 39 matches in the IPL and scored 974 runs at an average of 30.43. He also took 17 wickets in the tournament at an average of 21.05.

Controversies

Symonds was involved in a few controversies during his career. He was sent back home from the 2005 Ashes tour for breaking team rules. He was also involved in a racial abuse controversy during the 2007-08 tour of India. He was then dropped from the Australian team for disciplinary reasons in 2009.

Retirement

Symonds announced his retirement from professional cricket in 2012. He cited personal reasons for his retirement and said that he wanted to focus on spending time with his family. He had a successful career as a cricketer and will always be remembered as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played for Australia.

Conclusion

Andrew Symonds was a talented cricketer who played a crucial role in Australia’s dominance in world cricket. He was a versatile player who could bat, bowl and field brilliantly. He was also involved in a few controversies during his career, but his talent and contribution to Australian cricket will always be remembered.

