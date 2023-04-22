Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian entertainer Barry Humphries dies at 89

Barry Humphries, a renowned performer from Australia, passed away at the age of 89.

Australian comedian and satirist Barry Humphries died on Saturday at the age of 87. He passed away in St Vincent’s hospital in Sydney, where he had been readmitted following complications from hip surgery. Humphries was best known for his satirical characters, including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, which entertained audiences for over seven decades.

Humphries’ contribution to the entertainment industry was immense. He was an accomplished actor, writer, author, poet, and painter. In addition, he was a collector and lover of all forms of art. Humphries truly was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life, and planning more shows that will never come to fruition.

Humphries’ audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. He was a beloved figure who used his unique wit and generosity of spirit to create laughter and bring joy to millions of people worldwide. Humphries was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend and confidant to many. His passing has left a void in so many lives.

Humphries began his career in the 1950s and quickly became a household name in Australia. In 1959, he moved to London, where he became a staple of the British comedy circuit. He appeared in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver! Humphries was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett, and Spike Milligan.

However, it was Humphries’ alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, that made him a household name around the world. The character of Dame Edna Everage, a purple-haired, bejeweled woman, quickly became a sensation. Humphries’ portrayal of Sir Les Patterson, a lecherous, overweight Australian politician, was equally entertaining. He also appeared as Sandy Stone, an elderly, childless man living in the suburbs.

Humphries’ contribution to the world of comedy and entertainment will always be remembered. His characters brought laughter to millions and will live on. Humphries will be missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

