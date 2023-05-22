Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian Man Dies After Reaching Summit of Mount Everest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tenth Fatality on Mount Everest: Australian Man Dies After Summit

Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, continues to claim lives. On May 24, 2019, Jason Bernard Kennison, a 40-year-old Australian man from Perth, died on his return from the summit. According to the Guardian, he became unresponsive at the summit before collapsing and dying in what climbers call the “death zone” – the area above 8,000 meters where the human body struggles to survive due to low oxygen levels.

Kennison’s climb marked a remarkable achievement given his history. In 2006, he was involved in a car crash that left him with spinal injuries and the possibility of never walking again. However, he overcame the odds and used his ascent to raise money for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia. On his fundraising page, he mentioned that he would attempt to climb Mount Everest Base Camp and hope to continue to higher camps of the mountain. Sadly, he did not make it back home to his family.

Kennison’s family released a statement on Facebook expressing their grief and paying tribute to him. “He achieved his goal of reaching the peak…he stood on top of this world but sadly didn’t come home,” they wrote. “He was the most courageous, adventurous human we knew and he will be forever missed.”

According to reports, Kennison’s guides noticed him behaving abnormally while descending from the summit. They helped him down to the balcony area, which is at 8,400 meters above sea level. However, since their oxygen cylinders were running out, they decided to descend to Camp 4, hoping to climb back with oxygen cylinders to rescue him. Unfortunately, strong winds prevented them from reaching the camp, and Kennison collapsed and died.

This is the tenth fatality on Mount Everest this climbing season, according to Sky News. Almost 450 climbers have summited the mountain this season, according to Nepal’s tourism department. The fatalities have raised concerns about the overcrowding on the mountain and the safety of climbers. While climbing Mount Everest is a challenging and exhilarating experience, it is also hazardous and requires careful planning, preparation, and execution.

The government of Nepal has introduced several measures to improve safety on the mountain, such as limiting the number of permits and requiring climbers to have prior experience of climbing peaks above 6,500 meters. However, these measures have not been sufficient to prevent fatalities. Some experts have called for stricter regulations, including mandatory rest periods and medical check-ups for climbers.

Mount Everest is a symbol of human endurance and determination, but it is also a harsh and unforgiving environment. Climbers face extreme weather conditions, high altitudes, and physical and mental challenges. While some climbers may be capable of reaching the summit, not all of them can make it back safely. The death of Jason Bernard Kennison is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in climbing Mount Everest and the importance of taking safety seriously.

In conclusion, the death of Jason Bernard Kennison on Mount Everest is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the climbing community. It highlights the dangers of climbing the world’s highest mountain and the need for better safety measures. As climbers continue to pursue their dreams of reaching the summit, it is essential to remember that every climb comes with risks, and safety must always be the top priority.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Australian Man Dies Just After Reaching The Summit Of Mount Everest/