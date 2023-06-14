Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian martial artist revived after 28-minute death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Phill Zdybel’s Out-of-Body Experience: A Tale of Surviving Cardiac Arrest

Phill Zdybel, a 57-year-old taekwondo instructor from Geelong, Victoria, Australia, recently shared his story of surviving cardiac arrest and experiencing an out-of-body phenomenon. Last November, Zdybel suffered a heart attack while playing basketball and was clinically dead for 28 minutes before being revived. In an interview with the Today Show Australia, he described what it felt like to float above his own body and how the experience changed his perspective on life.

A Miraculous Recovery

After suffering a heart attack, Zdybel was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery to insert a stent into his heart. He remained unconscious for three days before waking up to find out that he had been clinically dead for 28 minutes. Despite the odds, Zdybel made a full recovery and attributed his survival to his fitness and positive attitude. As he wrote in a Facebook post, “Alive, Out or Dead, it’s all about your mindset that’s going to keep you going.”

An Out-of-Body Experience

During his cardiac arrest, Zdybel experienced an out-of-body phenomenon where he felt as though he were floating above his own body. However, he did not see any lights at the end of the tunnel or encounter any angels. In his own words, “It’s like I was just standing there watching a movie or watching it all as a bystander.” Zdybel speculated that his subconscious may have been aware of what was happening and that he was not able to communicate it across.

A New Perspective on Life

Zdybel’s close brush with death changed his perspective on life and led him to reconsider his decision to retire from taekwondo. “All the little things we worry about are not worth worrying about,” he said after competing in a tournament with his son. He hopes that his story will inspire others and encourage people to become CPR certified, as this can save lives. According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, around 356,000 people in the US alone go into cardiac arrest every year, and 90% of those cases are fatal.

The Importance of CPR

Zdybel believes that it is crucial for people to learn CPR and be prepared to respond in case of an emergency. In Israel, heart attacks are the second leading cause of death after cancer, while they are the leading cause of death in most other countries. By learning CPR and being ready to act, we can help prevent unnecessary deaths and give people like Phill Zdybel a second chance at life.

News Source : By WALLA! HEALTH

Source Link :Australian martial artist dies for 28 minutes before coming back to life/