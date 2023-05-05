Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian Miss Universe Sienna Weir Dies at 23 After Horse Riding Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sienna Weir: The Tragic Loss of a Miss Universe Finalist

The world was left in shock when news broke out that Sienna Weir, a Miss Universe finalist, had passed away at the young age of 23. The Australian fitness model was involved in a horror horse riding accident on April 2, which left her with serious injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Weir remained in critical condition and was eventually placed on life support. However, her family made the tough decision to turn off her life support a few weeks later.

Details of her tragic death have been kept private, but it is believed that Weir died as a result of the horse riding accident. Devastated friends and family of Weir are mourning the loss of their ‘angel,’ and tributes have since been pouring in from all over the world.

Weir was one of the 27 finalists of Australian Miss Universe 2022, and she spoke about her experience in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September. She received a double degree in psychology and English literature from Sydney University and had plans to relocate to London to expand her career and social networks.

When asked what made her stand out from the other Miss Universe competitors, Weir cited her diverse variety of hobbies. She had been riding horses since the age of three and considered it a passion that she couldn’t imagine her life without. Additionally, she mentioned that poetry was one of her favorite genres of English literature and that it was a wonderful method to communicate with others.

Weir’s friends and family remember her as one of the kindest souls in the world, with a smile that lit up every room. Photographer Chris Dwyer paid tribute to Weir with a post on Instagram, saying that the world is a lot darker now that she is gone. He added that he hopes wherever she is, she is being the gremlin they all know and love.

Weir’s modeling agency, Scoop Management, shared photos of her on Instagram with the caption, “Forever in our hearts.” Her partner Tom Bull also shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, “We loved with a love that was more than love.”

In her final Instagram post, which was a mirror selfie from April, Weir’s fans left condolences and expressed their sadness over her passing. One friend wrote, “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you Sienna, I love you.”

Sienna Weir’s short but eventful life touched the hearts of many, and her legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved her.

News Source : International Business Times, Singapore Edition

Source Link :How Did Sienna Weir Die? Australian Miss Universe Dies Aged 23 as She Is Taken Off Life Support after Horror Horse Riding Accident/