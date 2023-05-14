Dead – Death – Obituary News : Australian tennis player Owen Davidson dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Novak Djokovic Aims to Peak at French Open After Slow Start to Clay Season

Rome has been a happy hunting ground for Novak Djokovic, and the world No. 1 is hoping to use the Italian Open as a springboard for success at the French Open later this month. Djokovic has won the Rome tournament six times and finished runner-up on six occasions.

Slow Start to Clay Season

Djokovic has had a slow start to his clay-court season, suffering early exits in both Monte Carlo and the Srpska Open. The Serbian player has been dealing with a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow, but he insists that he is feeling good as he returns to action in Rome.

“It’s all good,” Djokovic said of his elbow. “I mean, there’s always some things here and there that bother you on this level. It’s normal. Also, when you’re not 25 anymore, I guess you experience that a bit more than what used to be the case. It takes a little bit more time to recover.”

Aiming to Peak at Grand Slams

Djokovic has made no secret of his desire to peak at the Grand Slams, and he will be hoping to add a third French Open title to his collection this year. After winning the Australian Open at the start of the year, Djokovic is keen to maintain his momentum and hit top form in time for Roland Garros.

“Hopefully it can serve, again, as a great, great springboard for me to what’s coming up in Paris where I want to play my best,” Djokovic said of the Italian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz to Take No. 1 Ranking

Despite his success in Rome, Djokovic will cede the world No. 1 ranking back to Carlos Alcaraz after this tournament. Alcaraz, who is making his Rome debut, is seeded second and is in the opposite side of the draw from Djokovic.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have been trading the top spot back and forth this year, but it’s the first time they have entered the same tournament. Djokovic missed the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami because he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus and was prevented from entering the United States. Alcaraz missed the Australian Open due to injury.

“He’s been playing some very impressive tennis, a great level,” Djokovic said of Alcaraz. “He’s the player to beat on this surface, no doubt.”

Nadal’s Status for Roland Garros in Question

Rafael Nadal, who holds the record of 10 titles in Rome, is not playing in the Italian Open as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury. His status for Roland Garros is also in question, leaving Djokovic and Alcaraz among the top favorites for the French Open.

“Of course, it depends if Nadal is going to play in French Open or not,” Djokovic said. “But Alcaraz is one of the top favorites without any dilemma.”

Conclusion

Novak Djokovic is back in action at the Italian Open and looking to use the tournament as a springboard for success at the French Open. Despite a slow start to his clay-court season, Djokovic remains one of the top players in the world and will be eager to add a third French Open title to his collection. With Rafael Nadal’s status for Roland Garros uncertain, Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are among the top favorites for the Grand Slam event.

