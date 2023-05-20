Dead – Death – Obituary News : Austrian Actor Helmut Berger Dies at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Helmut Berger, European cinema star known for playing sinister but seductive characters, dies at 78

Helmut Berger, a golden-haired star of European cinema known for playing sinister but seductive characters in films by Italian master Luchino Visconti, his partner of more than ten years, died May 18 at his home in Salzburg, Austria. He was 78.

Rise to Prominence

An Austrian actor with piercing blue eyes, a sinuous intensity, and an unsettling talent for exuding menace and charm with a single look or gesture, Herr Berger rose to prominence in the late 1960s and 1970s when he starred in three feature films by Visconti and became an international sex symbol.

The German press hailed him as “the most beautiful man in the world”, while one of his co-stars, British actress Charlotte Rampling, was more dismissive, describing Mr Berger as “a ski waiter with a big butt” in a BBC documentary. ‘

He has been photographed nude by Andy Warhol, appeared on the cover of British Vogue (this time fully clothed) and has traveled with Brigitte Bardot, Bianca Jagger and Eliette von Karajan, making him one of the most extravagant members of the jet set, even if he is largely avoided him The American film scene.

Hollywood is a “plastic world,” he insisted, although he made an exception and appeared in American films, including the drama Ash Wednesday (1973) as a playboy who seduces Elizabeth Taylor and The Godfather Part III (1990), as a Vatican banker trying to swindle the Corleone family.

Mr Berger said he owed “everything” to Visconti, who he met in 1964 on a visit to Volterra, Italy, where the filmmaker was filming the drama “Sandra”. Mr Berger, who was studying Italian at a nearby college and turned 20 in the spring, had taken acting classes in London and wanted to see how a film set worked. The director, who is 38 years his senior, was happy to comply.

Breakthrough Performance

They soon developed a relationship, and in 1969 Mr. Berger delivered his breakthrough performance in Visconti’s Die Verdammten, an operatic drama about a German industrialist family in the 1930s, when Hitler was on the verge of consolidating power.

Mr Berger, who starred alongside Rampling and Dirk Bogarde, portrayed the patriarch’s psychotic grandson who molests his younger relatives and rapes his own mother. His character is introduced in drag, playing Marlene Dietrich with the help of a top hat, boa and stockings, before his performance is interrupted by the news that a fire has broken out in the Reichstag.

The New York Times film critic Vincent Canby wrote that Mr. Berger produced “the performance of the year” and called the film “a spectacle of such greedy passion, such uncompromising sensation and such obscene shock that one realizes just how small, sure.” and ordinary.” Most films are.”

Mr. Berger subsequently received a David di Donatello Award, the Italian equivalent of an Oscar, for his leading role in Visconti’s historical epic Ludwig (1973) as the eponymous “Swan King” of Bavaria, whom he portrayed as a withdrawn gay man, irritable and tragically isolated.

Personal Struggles

Over the next several decades, Mr. Berger appeared to struggle with drug and alcohol use, and became known to some viewers more for his talk show appearances than his acting. He appeared drunk during some interviews and at film festivals and was charged with cocaine possession in Italy, where he was acquitted by an appeals court in 1987. Some of his misadventures were chronicled in a 1998 autobiography simply titled Me and in a 2012 photo book, Helmut Berger: A Life in Pictures.

The latter began with a declaration of defiance written in French: “Je ne Regrette Rien” (“I have no regrets”).

In 1994, Mr. Berger married Francesca Guidato, an Italian actress and model. According to his agent, they separated more than two decades ago but never divorced. Complete information about the survivors was not immediately available.

Retirement

Mr. Berger also worked one last time with Visconti in Conversation Piece (1974), where he worked with American actor Burt Lancaster. He was still the filmmaker’s partner when Visconti died of a stroke in 1976. Mr. Berger fell into a depression and tried to take his own life. He later said he was rescued when his housekeeper accidentally spotted him and arrived at his home that morning instead of the 5pm she had planned.

He wanted to spend his “remaining time away from the public eye,” he added, referring to the German-American actress he once embodied on screen: “That’s what Marlene Dietrich did at the end of her career.”

Helmut Steinberger – Berger was a stage name – was born on May 29, 1944 in Bad Ischl, a spa town in Austria. Growing up in Salzburg, where his parents ran a hotel, he said he ran away from home fleeing an assault from his father, who “just always hit me.”

Mr. Berger lived in England and made a living working a job as a waiter and then a model before moving to Italy and making his film debut with the help of Visconti, who cast him in a small role in The Witches (1967), an anthology film featuring five comic book stories.

At times his relationship with the filmmaker was strained.

“I always did what he wanted. Well, I used to sneak out the back door at night sometimes,” said Mr. Berger, who was bisexual and remembered dating American actress Marisa Berenson when he was still dating Visconti. “I had hidden the key for the back entrance. After that, when I slept all day, he initially thought I was ill and sent me to a psychoanalyst. Later he knew exactly what I was doing. But he never said anything.”

Mr. Berger starred as a criminal mastermind in the French miniseries Fantomas (1980), appeared as a Brazilian business tycoon in the fourth season of Dynasty (1983), and played the aging fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the French film Saint Laurent. (2014). He also ventured onto the Berlin stage, appearing in the 2018 play Liberté by Catalan writer-director Albert Serra and starring in a film adaptation the following year.

Shortly thereafter, he announced his retirement from acting, telling the German tabloid Bild: “I danced at every party. Now it’s time to say goodbye and enjoy the rest of my life with one last drink in hand.”

Source : www.washingtonpost.com

1. Helmut Berger movies

2. Luchino Visconti muse

3. Helmut Berger biography

4. Austrian actors

5. Helmut Berger death

News Source : US Today News

Source Link :Helmut Berger, Austrian actor and muse of Visconti, dies at the age of 78/