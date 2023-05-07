Dead – Death – Obituary News : Author and speaker Amy Silverstein passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amy Silverstein: A Survivor’s Journey Through Heart Transplant and Advocacy

Amy Silverstein is a lawyer, author, and speaker who has been through the rollercoaster ride of a heart transplant. Her journey has not only been a personal one but also one of advocacy for patients. Amy’s story is one of resilience, hope, and advocacy for patient-centered care.

The Shocking News of Heart Failure

Amy Silverstein was just 24 years old when she learned that she had heart failure. It was a sudden shock that came out of nowhere. She underwent a transplant at the age of 25, and she was grateful for the donor heart that kept beating hard and supporting her for nearly a decade despite having the best post-transplant life expectancy in a decade.

From Law School to Writing Career

Amy graduated from NYU Law School, completing her degree post-transplant, and practiced corporate law before embarking on her writing career. She married her great love, Scott, and happily became a mother. She soon gave up her legal career and started writing. Her first book, Sick Girl (Grove Atlantic), was published in 2007.

The Second Transplant Journey

After nearly 26 years of her first transplant, Amy’s donated heart died of vascular disease, an incurable disease often seen in long-lived transplanted hearts. Her doctors in New York warned that her only chance of survival was to move across the country, where she could receive an experimental treatment that would enable her to undergo a successful second transplant there. Still, the odds of getting a suitable donor heart in time were low. Amy and Scott boarded the plane in anxious hopes, and her friends dropped everything to follow her on a continuous rotation to be by their side in a California ward.

During the next 2.5 months of waiting for a heart donor, Amy slept without a friend (or two) next to her every night. She underwent a second transplant and soon resumed her daily running and kettlebell training. She also wrote her second book, My Glory I have such a friend (HarperCollins).

An Advocate for Patient-Centered Care

As a patient advocate, Amy has spoken and written extensively on women’s health/resilience, the life-saving and soul-sustaining benefits of being fully present in any medical encounter, and the importance of a patient-centered practice of medicine. Her medical publications include journal articles published in the American Journal of Transplantation and the Journal of Transplantation Infectious Diseases. She has served as an appointed representative on the boards of the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics, the American Society for Transplantation, the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, and the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

Amy’s Journey of Resilience and Hope

Amy Silverstein’s journey through heart transplant and advocacy is one of resilience, hope, and advocacy for patient-centered care. Her personal story has inspired many, and her advocacy efforts have made an impact on the healthcare system. Amy’s journey shows that with resilience, hope, and advocacy, anything is possible.

